Broadway Ticket Buying Guide
Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: January 19, 2017

Jan. 19, 2017  

Looking to buy last minute tickets to a Broadway show?

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Weekly Buying Guide, powered by SeatGeek, a ticket search engine for live entertainment that lets you easily compare hundreds of ticketing sites, including box offices, all in one place.

Below you'll find stats on this week's hottest shows, which performances have the most availability, and more.

TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:

1.

 2.

 3.

4.

 5.

 6.

7.

 8.

 9.

10.

WHEN TO BUY:
(Which days this week are best to buy)

Thursday
(1/19)		 Friday
(1/20)		 Saturday
(1/21)		 Sunday
(1/22)

A BRONX TALE

CATS

CHICAGO

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

THE LION KING

NATASHA,
PIERRE AND
THE GREAT
COMET OF 1812

ON YOUR FEET!

PARAMOUR

WAITRESS

WICKED

KINKY
BOOTS

SCHOOL
OF ROCK

BEAUTIFUL

THE FRONT
PAGE

JITNEY

OH, HELLO

THE PRESENT
Monday
(1/23) 		Tuesday
(1/24)		 Wednesday
(1/25)

THE
PHANTOM OF
THE OPERA

ALADDIN

THE BOOK OF MORMON

HAMILTON

IN TRANSIT

PRICE FLUCTUATION:
(How ticket prices have changed since last week for the newest shows)

Show Average Cost Change Since Last Week

THE FRONT PAGE		 $140.69 +

OH, HELLO		 $253.08 +

NATASHA, PIERRE...		 $245.29 -

A BRONX TALE		 $289.25 +

DEAR EVAN HANSEN		 $285.25 -

THE PRESENT		 $159.66 +

WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:
(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)

ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)
BEAUTIFUL- Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W. 43rd St.)
THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)
CATS- Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52 St. b/w Broadway & 8th)
CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)
THE FRONT PAGE- Broadhurst Theatre (235 W. 44th St.)
HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)
IN TRANSIT- Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St.)
JITNEY- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 W. 47th St.)
KINKY BOOTS- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)
THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)
NATASHA, PIERRE...- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)
OH, HELLO- Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St.)
ON YOUR FEET!- Marquis Theatre (1535 Broadway)
PARAMOUR- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)
THE PRESENT- Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th St.)
SCHOOL OF ROCK- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)
WAITRESS- Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St.)
WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)


