Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/22/17

Jan. 23, 2017  
Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/22/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: WICKED (5.3%), THE FRONT PAGE (4.5%), CATS (3.4%), IN TRANSIT (3.0%), WAITRESS (2.3%), JITNEY (1.0%), OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY (0.2%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ON YOUR FEET! (-12.5%), PARAMOUR (-12.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-7.9%), THE PRESENT (-7.7%), KINKY BOOTS (-6.2%), CHICAGO (-4.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-3.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.1%), THE LION KING (-0.7%), ALADDIN (-0.4%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • LIVE NOW: Watch 'Concert for America' Featuring the Best of Broadway
  • Stars Of HAMILTON, MISS SAIGON, And A BRONX TALE Will Honor RENT In Valentine's Day Concert
  • New Petition Surfaces to Preserve National Endowment of the Arts
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unheard HAMILTON Demos in Epic Tweetstorm
  • Photo Flash: You Never Had a Friend Like Her! Whoopi Goldberg Makes Cameo as 'Genie' in ALADDIN
  • Social: National Arts Community Unites for THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT