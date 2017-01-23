Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/22/17

Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/22/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: WICKED (5.3%), THE FRONT PAGE (4.5%), CATS (3.4%), IN TRANSIT (3.0%), WAITRESS (2.3%), JITNEY (1.0%), OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY (0.2%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ON YOUR FEET! (-12.5%), PARAMOUR (-12.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-7.9%), THE PRESENT (-7.7%), KINKY BOOTS (-6.2%), CHICAGO (-4.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-3.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.1%), THE LION KING (-0.7%), ALADDIN (-0.4%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-0.2%),



