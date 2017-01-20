'Broadway Backstory' Explores LEGALLY BLONDE's Road from Film to Broadway

Broadway Backstory, a documentary-style podcast in which each episode finds out how a show develops from an idea to a full Broadway production, has just released their latest episode. The episode tracks LEGALLY BLONDE on it's journey to Broadway.

Through original interviews with star Laura Bell Bundy, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, producers Hal Luftig, Mike Isaacson, and Kristin Caskey, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and book writer Heather Hach, the episode follows the show from casting--where the team agonized over choosing between two well-know actresses for the leading role, to the workshops, through the ups and downs of the out-of-town run, and ultimately to Broadway.

Listen to the episode here:

Broadway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts. Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them. Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING. The season 1 finale, about the the Pulitzer Prize winning NEXT TO NORMAL, will air on February 6th. Season 2 will premiere in July 2017.

