Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

'Broadway Backstory' Explores LEGALLY BLONDE's Road from Film to Broadway

Jan. 20, 2017  

'Broadway Backstory' Explores LEGALLY BLONDE's Road from Film to Broadway

Broadway Backstory, a documentary-style podcast in which each episode finds out how a show develops from an idea to a full Broadway production, has just released their latest episode. The episode tracks LEGALLY BLONDE on it's journey to Broadway.

Through original interviews with star Laura Bell Bundy, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, producers Hal Luftig, Mike Isaacson, and Kristin Caskey, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and book writer Heather Hach, the episode follows the show from casting--where the team agonized over choosing between two well-know actresses for the leading role, to the workshops, through the ups and downs of the out-of-town run, and ultimately to Broadway.

Listen to the episode here:

Broadway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts. Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them. Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING. The season 1 finale, about the the Pulitzer Prize winning NEXT TO NORMAL, will air on February 6th. Season 2 will premiere in July 2017.


Related Articles

From This Author Theater People Podcast

Theater People Podcast Theater People is the only podcast featuring full length interviews with Tony winners, Broadway legends, and Today's hottest theater stars. We've had the great fortune (read more...)

  • 'Broadway Backstory' Explores LEGALLY BLONDE's Road from Film to Broadway
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes FALSETTOS Star Tony-Nominee Brandon Uranowitz
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Broadway Beast Mandy Gonzalez
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Broadway Favorite Jay Armstrong Johnson
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Tony-Nominee Rebecca Luker
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Tony and Emmy Winner Thomas Kail