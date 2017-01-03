Broadway AM Report, January 3, 2017 - Cher Gets a Musical and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S BIG NEWS:

- Richard Nelson's THE GABRIELS election year play cycle heads out on tour today in D.C.

- PS122's COIL 2017 Festival launches with a virtual reality experience and more...

- And a reading of the new Cher biomusical begins today in New York City!

Carrie Fisher during the curtain call for her final performance

in Wishful Drinking at Arena Stage in 2008!

NEWS YOU MISSED THIS WEEKEND:

- The MEAN GIRLS musical is officially coming to D.C. in the fall!

- Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick and more will present at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

- Check out our picks for 2016's "Most Fascinating People in Theatre"...

- Stage vet Mark Rylance is being knighted in the Queen's New Year Honours!

- We got a look at the final curtain calls for FIDDLER (here), MATILDA (here) and SOMETHING ROTTEN (here), plus Cynthia Erivo singing "The Impossible Dream" at Kennedy Center!

- Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals are raking in record-breaking sales going into the new year.

- A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has dropped out of Trump's inauguration performance.

- And BWW remembered (above, right) the amazing men and women we lost in 2016...

Broadway Weather Forecast: High of 47 and rainy to kick off your first week of 2017!

