BWW TV Exclusive: What Are Your Hopes and Dreams for 2017? Broadway Stars Share Their Resolutions!

Jan. 1, 2017  

2016 has made its exit, we've got our eyes on the year ahead- a year of hope, promise, possibilities, and hopefully, a lot more Broadway.

We've been asking some of our favorite Broadway celebrities about their wishes and dreams for 2016. Check out resolutions from Ariana DeBose, James Snyder, Nick Cordero, Alan Menken, Mel B, Richard H. Blake, Justin Guarini, Telly Leung and many, many more below!

Click Here to Play!


