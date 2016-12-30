Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick, Eddie Redmayne and More Among Presenters for 2017 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Drew Barrymore (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time award nominee), Steve Carell (Golden Globe Award winner and eight-time award nominee), Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon (two-time Golden Globe Award winner and seven-time award nominee), Viola Davis (five-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Laura Dern (three-time Golden Globe Award winner and five-time award nominee), Goldie Hawn (Golden Globe Award winner and nine-time award nominee), Anna Kendrick (Golden Globe Award nominee), Nicole Kidman (three-time Golden Globe Award winner and eleven-time award nominee), Brie Larson (Golden Globe Award winner and award nominee), Diego Luna, Sienna Miller (Golden Globe Award nominee), MAndy Moore (Golden Globe Award nominee), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time award nominee), Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer (Golden Globe Award nominee), Sylvester Stallone (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time award nominee), Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara (four-time Golden Globe Award nominee), and Reese Witherspoon (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee) have been announced as presenters by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards.

Jimmy Fallon will host the high-profile ceremony airing on Sunday, January 8, 2017, LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Produced by Dick Clark productions (dcp) in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

"The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live," the official red carpet pre-show for the "74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards" will live stream exclusively on Twitter on Jan. 8 from 6-8 pm ET (3-5 pm PT). The pre-show will be available in the United States for Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices and can be found at goldenglobes.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments or @goldenglobes.

Lorenzo Soria is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, CEO of Dick Clark productions; Mike Mahan, President of Dick Clark productions; and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark productions will serve as executive producers.

Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $25 million to entertainment-related charities and scholarship programs. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes).

Dick Clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Golden Globe Awards," "Hollywood Film Awards," "Miss America" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with more than 55 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

