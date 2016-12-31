Member of Mormon Tabernacle Choir Drops Out in Protest of Trump's Inauguration: 'I Could Never 'Throw Roses to Hitler'

Following the uproar caused by the controversial decision for the Radio City Rockettes to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration next month, the latest development in the event's entertainment schedule involves the previously announced Mormon Tabernacle Choir. According to CNN, now-former member Jan Chamberlin is dropping out of the group, in protest of the performance.

In a Facebook post that has since been hidden or deleted, Chamberlin said, "I've tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man...I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him." Chamberlin went on to declare that, "Tyranny is now on our doorstep; it has been sneaking its way into our lives through stealth. Now it will burst into our homes through storm,"

Chamberlin joins the many reported artists who have declined to perform at Trump's inauguration. With less than three weeks before the tax evading, disability mocking, anti-veteran, xenophobic, sexual predator-who believes that climate change was 'invented' by China-is set to take office, his transition team has yet to secure any major performers for the inauguration, and he continues to claim via Twitter that this is by choice.

For the original CNN article, click here.

