Photo Flash: Remembering the Wonderful Women We Lost in 2016

As we enter the new year, it is important to remember those we have lost in the preceding twelve months. Who shared their gifts with both our community and the world and whose Mark Will forever be left on all those lucky enough to have witnessed them in action.

From actors, to directors, to legends of the silver screed, join us as BroadwayWorld remembers all the great women we lost in 2016.

Photo credit: Walter McBride



Carrie Fisher brings out her production crew during the Curtain Call for her final performance in Wishful Drinking at Arena Stage at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.. September 28, 2008



Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend a Broadway show October 1, 1979 in New York City.



Debbie Reynolds signing copies of her new autobiography My Life Debbie Reynolds on November 7, 1988 at a bookstore in New York City.



Opening Night of Debbie Reynolds at the Cafe Carlyle, Carlyle Hotel in New York City. June 3, 2009



Carrie Fisher photographed on September 1, 1988 in New York City.



Patty Duke attending a party at the NBC Building in New York City on September 12, 1982



Patty Duke in New York City on September 1, 1995



Cecilia Hart attends the Drama League's 31st Annual 'Musical Celebration of Broadway' honoring James Earl Jones at the Pierre Hotel on February 2, 2015 in New York City.



Agnes Nixon at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at Walt Disney World on October 1, 1994 in Orlando, Florida.



Zsa Zsa Gabor with her Dog in Los Angeles, California. September 1982



Florence Henderson on March 1, 1979 in New York City, New York.



Florence Henderson performing her show 'Life is not a Stage' on October 28, 2013 at 54 Below in New York City



Marnie Nixon attending the 2007 Theatre World Awards for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debuts. Held at the World Stages Theatre in New York City. June 5, 2007



Marni Nixon attends 'A Tribute to Polly Bergen' at the American Airlines Theatre on March 26, 2015 in New York City.



Patricia Barry attends the Broadway Opening Night of "Holiday" at Circle In The Square on 12/3/1995 in New York City.



Doris Roberts attends The 56th Annual Tony Awards Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 2, 2002



Doris Roberts attending the Opening night performance of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 27, 2005



VANITY ... Vanity 6: Susan Moonsie, Vanity and Brenda Bennett backstage at The Savoy in New York City on January 15, 1985.



Anne Jackson photographed at the opening night of 'Rose Tatoo' party held at O'Neals Restaurant in NYC on April 30, 1995.



Tammy Grimes attends the '12th Annual Love N' Courage' celebrating David Amram and Tammy Grimes at The National Arts Club on March 2,, 2015 in New York City.



Tammy Grimes in New York City in 1981.



Anne Jackson and Tammy Grimes attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.