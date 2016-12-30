VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'The Impossible Dream' at KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Cynthia Erivo turned to Facebook this week to share video of her moving performance of MAN OF LA MANCHA's "The Impossible Dream" from this year's KENNEDY CENTER HONORS. The Tony winner appeared during the segment honoring Martha Argerich.

Along with the footage, THE COLOR PURPLE star also shared her emotional thoughts on the experience, writing: "There are times in my life, many times this year, where I have had to step outside myself and take a look at what is happening around me, notice the moments of wonder, the dreams coming true, the wishes revealing themselves, the hard work turning into fairy dust. I have to step outside of myself and say Wow! How did I get here? I'm amazed, and I'm ready for more. THIS MOMENT WAS THAT!! Stood on the KENNEDY Center stage, singing in front of 3000 honored guests with POTUS and the First Lady watching and Aretha Franklin singing along. It was a dream I never knew I had until I lived it. I lived this FULLY. Keep following your dreams you never know you might be given a new one."

Cynthia Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The role marked her Broadway debut.

