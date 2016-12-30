Mark Rylance and More Receive Queen's New Year Honours

Dec. 30, 2016  
Mark Rylance and More Receive Queen's New Year Honours

Academy Award and Tony Award winner, Mark Rylance is one of a number of arts professionals selected for Queen Elizabeth's annual Queen's New Year Honours list.

When asked about his knighting, the actor shared that, he was ""very proud and highly tickled" to have been selected. Also, adding: "I'm very proud and I'd like to thank all the people who wished it for me because they're the ones that made it (happen), so thank you very much."

When asked if he considered the honor overdue, the actor replied: "Oh no - my library books are, but this came as a complete surprise and it's a wonderful feeling."

Also selected from the theatre community for individual honors were actor Patricia Routledge, opera star Bryn Terfel, director Sir Richard Eyre, Almeida Theatre artistic director Rupert Goold, and actors Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Tim Pigott-Smith, Sharon D Clarke and Clive Rowe.

The honours list is determined by nine committees set up by the Cabinet Office. This year there are an equal number of male and female recipients. A small number of the honours are in the Queen's personal gift,


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Emergency Room After Suffering Possible Stroke; Actress' Condition is 'Fair to Serious'
  • Rockettes Dancer Gives Inside Perspective at the Prospect of Performing for Trump: 'It's A Basic Human-Rights Issue'
  • Believe! Reading of Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW Starts Next Week in NYC
  • Breaking News: Star of Stage & Screen Carrie Fisher Dies at Age 60
  • VIDEO: 2016 Highlight: Cynthia Erivo Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek & Justin Paul for 'You Will Be Found'
  • Audra McDonald Slates 2017 Tour Stops Across the U.S., Featuring Husband Will Swenson