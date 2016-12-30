Mark Rylance and More Receive Queen's New Year Honours

Academy Award and Tony Award winner, Mark Rylance is one of a number of arts professionals selected for Queen Elizabeth's annual Queen's New Year Honours list.

When asked about his knighting, the actor shared that, he was ""very proud and highly tickled" to have been selected. Also, adding: "I'm very proud and I'd like to thank all the people who wished it for me because they're the ones that made it (happen), so thank you very much."

When asked if he considered the honor overdue, the actor replied: "Oh no - my library books are, but this came as a complete surprise and it's a wonderful feeling."

Also selected from the theatre community for individual honors were actor Patricia Routledge, opera star Bryn Terfel, director Sir Richard Eyre, Almeida Theatre artistic director Rupert Goold, and actors Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Tim Pigott-Smith, Sharon D Clarke and Clive Rowe.

The honours list is determined by nine committees set up by the Cabinet Office. This year there are an equal number of male and female recipients. A small number of the honours are in the Queen's personal gift,

