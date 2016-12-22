DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Perform on NBC's 'Today'

NBC has announced that the cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen will perform on TODAY on Tuesday, January 3rd. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

With a book by Obie Award-winnerSteven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 3-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

Image courtesy of Dear Evan Hansen official site

