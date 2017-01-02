All Three Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway Musicals Ring In The New Year With Record Breaking Sales

All three of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musicals rang in the New Year with record-breaking sales, smashing house records at the Winter Garden (School of Rock - The Musical), Majestic (The Phantom of the Opera) and Neil Simon (CATS) Theatres.

School of Rock - The Musical shattered the house record for the third time at the Winter Garden Theatre by grossing $2,022,136.11 for the week ending December 31, 2016. The prior record was set this week last year by the musical which grossed $1,671,628.18. Additionally, School of Rock set a new record for the highest grossing single performance in the Winter Garden's history at the Wednesday, December 28 matinee, with a gross of $241,819.50. In the U.K., School of Rock broke house records at the New London Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse).

At the Majestic Theatre, Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera smashed its previous show / house record with a final gross of $1,942,351.00 for the week ending December 31, 2016.The record was set previously for the week ending December 29, 2013 when the musical grossed $1,843,295.83.

The first-ever revival of Lloyd Webber's CATS broke house records at the Neil Simon for a 9-performance week, smashing the record previously set by All The Way, with a $1,723,568.70 gross for the week ending December 31, 2016.

