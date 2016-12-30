Burn Book on Broadway? MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Premiere in D.C. Next Fall

Confirming earlier rumors (that's why her hair is so big - it's full of secrets!), the new MEAN GIRLS musical will be making its World Premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2017. A spokesperson for the show just confirmed the timeline and venue to The New York Times.

As previously announced, the film's 2004 writer and star Tina Fey is penning the book and score with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond. Nell Benjamin (LEGALLY BLONDE) is writing the lyrics. Casey Nicholaw (ALADDIN, THE BOOK OF MORMON) will direct; he is also helming an April developmental lab of the musical in NYC.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE producer Lorne Michaels, who backed the film, is producing the musical alongside Stuart Thompson (Broadway's 'CURIOUS INCIDENT').

At the 10th Anniversary celebration of the comedy film, Fey and her husband said they were hoping MEAN GIRLS would hit the stage in time for -- or ahead of -- its 15th anniversary, which will be in 2019. Fingers crossed for a Broadway transfer after D.C.!

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan, who played 'Cady Heron' on the big screen, told CNN earlier this week she is still hoping for a sequel to the 2004 film - for which she's already written a treatment.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy," Lohan said. "But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it." The actress also told CNN she "would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon" in the movie.

The original MEAN GIRLS movie was written by Fey and followed the new girl in town, Cady Heron, and her attempt to navigate the cliques of high school, including 'The Plastics,' led by Regina George. The film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried (in her film debut), and featured Fey. It was a box office success, grossing $129,042,871 worldwide.

