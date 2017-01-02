LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Narrate 'The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao'

Jan. 2, 2017  
Is reading more books on that long list of 2017 New Years' resolutions?

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced today via Twitter (seen below) that he and Karen Olivo have narrated a new audiobook available now on iBooks and Audible, "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao."

The publisher's summary of this Pulitzer-prize winning novel reads:

This brilliant narration adds another layer of lyricism and depth to this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic novel.

Things have never been easy for Oscar, a sweet but disastrously overweight lovesick Dominican ghetto nerd. From his home in New Jersey, where he lives with his old-world mother and rebellious sister, Oscar dreams of becoming the Dominican J. R. R. Tolkien and, most of all, of finding love. But he may never get what he wants, thanks to the Fuku: the curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, dooming them to prison, torture, tragic accidents, and, above all, ill-starred love. Oscar, still waiting for his first kiss, is just its most recent victim.

Díaz immerses us in the tumultuous life of Oscar and the history of the family at large, rendering with genuine warmth and dazzling energy, humor, and insight the Dominican American experience - and, ultimately, the endless human capacity to persevere in the face of heartbreak and loss. A true literary triumph, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao confirms Junot Díaz as one of the best and most exciting voices of our time.

To learn more about this book, visit audible.com.



