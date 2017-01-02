SOMETHING ROTTEN
STAGE TUBE: Celebrate the Final Broadway Curtain Call of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Jan. 2, 2017  

There's nothing as amazing as a musical!

There's also nothing as amazing as capturing the final Broadway curtain call of a beloved show for the whole world to see.

Thanks to Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn, the final curtain call of Something Rotten! has been captured, and we've got it for you below!

With a standing ovation and a lovely speech by Brad Oscar, this musical will truly be missed on the Great White Way.

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, played on Broadway at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street) through January 1, 2017. The first national tour of the musical launches January 17, 2017.


