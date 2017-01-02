Obituaries

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016

Jan. 2, 2017  

As we enter the new year, it is important to remember those we have lost in the preceding twelve months. Who shared their gifts with both our community and the world and whose Mark Will forever be left on all those lucky enough to have witnessed them in action.

From actors, to directors, to international pop stars, join us as BroadwayWorld remembers all the great men we lost in 2016.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
George Michael backstage at the 50th Anniversary Gala of Motown Returns To The Apollo on May 4, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
George Michael backstage at the 50th Anniversary Gala of Motown Returns To The Apollo on May 4, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Edward Albee attending the Signature Theatre Company.Honors Event at the Essex House, New York City..May 5, 2003.Credit All Uses.Â© Walter McBride / , USA.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Edward Albee backstage at Times Talks: A Conversation with Tom Stoppard at the Times Center in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Edward Albee.attending The Soho Rep Spring Gala at the PARK in New York City..May 4, 2009.Â© Walter McBride /

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Muhammad Ali at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame at Walt Disney World, Florida in 1994..Â© Walter McBride /

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Muhammed Ali in New York City on October 1, 1996.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Alan Thicke attends the Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala at the Hilton Hotel on May 11, 1998 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
BrIan Bedford attends The 65th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 12, 2011.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
BrIan Bedford attends the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway Production of "The Importance of Being Earnest" in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
David Bowie attending the Urban Contemporary Awards at the Savoy in New York City on 1/21/1983

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
David Bowie attending the Urban Contemporary Awards at the Savoy in New York City on 1/21/1983

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
David Bowie attends the Opening Night Performance of Broadway's New Provocative New Hit Play, THE PILLOWMAN at the Booth Theatre in New York City..April 10, 2005.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Leonard Cohen attending the 2008 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. March 10, 2008

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Leonard Cohen attending the 2008 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. March 10, 2008

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Dick Latessa attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Dick Latessa attending the final performance after party reception for the NY City Center ENCORES! production of MUSIC IN THE AIR in New York City. February 8, 2009

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Glenn Frey attending AN EVENING UNDER THE COLORADO SKY benefit at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City. January 23, 2001.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Ron Glass attends the NBC Primetime Preview at Avery Fisher Hall, NYC on May 13, 1996.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
David Huddleston ... Jean Simmons & David Huddleston attending a performance of BARNUM at the St. James Theatre in New York City in New York City. January 4, 1981

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Ken Howard attends the N.A.T.P.E. Convention on January 20, 1998 at the Convention Center in New Orleans.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Hugh O'Brian attends a Broadway show on September 1, 1986 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
George Kennedy greeting fans leaving the NBC Building after an appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 1, 1981 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
John McLaughlin arriving for the 2010 White House Correspondents Dinner May 1, 2010 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. May 1, 2010

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Alan Rickman attending the New Broadway Production 'Seminar' Meet & Greet at the Foxwoods Rehearsal Studioa in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Alan Rickman backstage after a preview performance of 'The Last Ship' at the Neil Simon Theatre on October 3, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Alan Rickman backstage after a preview performance of 'The Last Ship' at the Neil Simon Theatre on October 3, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Maurice White attends the Opening Night performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway Production of THE PAJAMA GAME at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City. February 23, 2006

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Maurice White attends the Opening Night Performance of the New Broadway Dance Musical Hot Feet featuring the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire at the Hilton Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. April 30, 2006

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
John McMartin attends the Meet & Greet the cast and creative team of the upcoming new Broadway play All the Way at their rehearsal studio on January 22, 2014 in New York City

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
John McMartin performing in the New York Philharmonic Gala Evening,SONDHEIM: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, NYC. March 15, 2010

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Fyvush Finkel attends the Primary Stages Gala honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at 583 Park Avenue on November 16, 2015 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Fyvush Finkel performs a preview of his show with Steve Michaels at the piano and Ian Finkel at the xylophone at 54 Below on February 21, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Robert Vaughn attends NBC's 75th Anniversary Rockefeller Center, New York City on May 5, 2002

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Leon Russell (Theatre Marquee) plays the B.B. King Club on 42nd Street in New York City. July 26, 2005 Â© Walter McBride / Retna Ltd.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Morley Safer attends the Opening Night for URBAN COWBOY THE MUSICAL at the Broadhurst Theater, New York City. March 27, 2003

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Gary Shandling on October 1, 1987 in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Ken Howard attends the premiere of 'The Judge' at Roy Thomson Hall on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Tom Hayden in Los Angeles California September 1985

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Jane Fonda and husband Tom Hayden Attending the Premiere of ON GOLDEN POND at Cinema 1 Theatre, New York City. December 1981

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Abe Vigoda attending the 2011 Friars Foundation Applause Award Gala in New York City.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Abe Vigoda at the Dark Shadows Festival at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on August 23th, 1997.

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Elie Wiesel attending the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Award Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. May 20, 2007

Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
Gene Wilder attending a performance of 'Amadeus' on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre July 25, 1981 in New York City.


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016
  • Photo Coverage: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and Cate Blanchett Judge HAMILTON Door Decorating Competition 2016
  • Photo Coverage: Baseball Legend Derek Jeter visits HAMILTON
  • Photo Flash: Remembering Dick Latessa
  • Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
  • Photo Coverage: In the Recording Studio with the Cast of FREAKY FRIDAY!