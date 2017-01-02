Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Men We Lost in 2016

As we enter the new year, it is important to remember those we have lost in the preceding twelve months. Who shared their gifts with both our community and the world and whose Mark Will forever be left on all those lucky enough to have witnessed them in action.

From actors, to directors, to international pop stars, join us as BroadwayWorld remembers all the great men we lost in 2016.

Photo credit: Walter McBride



George Michael backstage at the 50th Anniversary Gala of Motown Returns To The Apollo on May 4, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City.



Edward Albee attending the Signature Theatre Company.Honors Event at the Essex House, New York City..May 5, 2003.Credit All Uses.Â© Walter McBride / , USA.



Edward Albee backstage at Times Talks: A Conversation with Tom Stoppard at the Times Center in New York City.



Edward Albee.attending The Soho Rep Spring Gala at the PARK in New York City..May 4, 2009.Â© Walter McBride /



Muhammad Ali at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame at Walt Disney World, Florida in 1994..Â© Walter McBride /



Muhammed Ali in New York City on October 1, 1996.



Alan Thicke attends the Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala at the Hilton Hotel on May 11, 1998 in New York City.



BrIan Bedford attends The 65th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 12, 2011.



BrIan Bedford attends the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway Production of "The Importance of Being Earnest" in New York City.



David Bowie attending the Urban Contemporary Awards at the Savoy in New York City on 1/21/1983



David Bowie attends the Opening Night Performance of Broadway's New Provocative New Hit Play, THE PILLOWMAN at the Booth Theatre in New York City..April 10, 2005.



Leonard Cohen attending the 2008 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. March 10, 2008



Dick Latessa attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010



Dick Latessa attending the final performance after party reception for the NY City Center ENCORES! production of MUSIC IN THE AIR in New York City. February 8, 2009



Glenn Frey attending AN EVENING UNDER THE COLORADO SKY benefit at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City. January 23, 2001.



Ron Glass attends the NBC Primetime Preview at Avery Fisher Hall, NYC on May 13, 1996.



David Huddleston ... Jean Simmons & David Huddleston attending a performance of BARNUM at the St. James Theatre in New York City in New York City. January 4, 1981



Ken Howard attends the N.A.T.P.E. Convention on January 20, 1998 at the Convention Center in New Orleans.



Hugh O'Brian attends a Broadway show on September 1, 1986 in New York City.



George Kennedy greeting fans leaving the NBC Building after an appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 1, 1981 in New York City.



John McLaughlin arriving for the 2010 White House Correspondents Dinner May 1, 2010 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. May 1, 2010



Alan Rickman attending the New Broadway Production 'Seminar' Meet & Greet at the Foxwoods Rehearsal Studioa in New York City.



Alan Rickman backstage after a preview performance of 'The Last Ship' at the Neil Simon Theatre on October 3, 2014 in New York City.



Maurice White attends the Opening Night performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway Production of THE PAJAMA GAME at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City. February 23, 2006



Maurice White attends the Opening Night Performance of the New Broadway Dance Musical Hot Feet featuring the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire at the Hilton Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. April 30, 2006



John McMartin attends the Meet & Greet the cast and creative team of the upcoming new Broadway play All the Way at their rehearsal studio on January 22, 2014 in New York City



John McMartin performing in the New York Philharmonic Gala Evening,SONDHEIM: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, NYC. March 15, 2010



Fyvush Finkel attends the Primary Stages Gala honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at 583 Park Avenue on November 16, 2015 in New York City.



Fyvush Finkel performs a preview of his show with Steve Michaels at the piano and Ian Finkel at the xylophone at 54 Below on February 21, 2014 in New York City.



Robert Vaughn attends NBC's 75th Anniversary Rockefeller Center, New York City on May 5, 2002



Leon Russell (Theatre Marquee) plays the B.B. King Club on 42nd Street in New York City. July 26, 2005 Â© Walter McBride / Retna Ltd.



Morley Safer attends the Opening Night for URBAN COWBOY THE MUSICAL at the Broadhurst Theater, New York City. March 27, 2003



Gary Shandling on October 1, 1987 in New York City.



Ken Howard attends the premiere of 'The Judge' at Roy Thomson Hall on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.



Tom Hayden in Los Angeles California September 1985



Jane Fonda and husband Tom Hayden Attending the Premiere of ON GOLDEN POND at Cinema 1 Theatre, New York City. December 1981



Abe Vigoda attending the 2011 Friars Foundation Applause Award Gala in New York City.



Abe Vigoda at the Dark Shadows Festival at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on August 23th, 1997.



Elie Wiesel attending the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Award Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. May 20, 2007



Gene Wilder attending a performance of 'Amadeus' on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre July 25, 1981 in New York City.