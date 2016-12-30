They're Beautiful and They're Here! BWW Picks 2016's Most Fascinating People in Theatre

The weeks leading up to the New Year are often a time of reflection and recognition of the preceding twelve months. In that spirit, BroadwayWorld is taking a moment to look back on the brightest lights in theatre this season.

In a year that has left many bereft, disappointed, and feeling just plain hopeless, Broadway has given us more than one reason to be grateful. From a young actor prepared to make his jump to the big leagues, to jaw-dropping performances from stars both new and old, to public bouts with the incoming presidential administration, 2016 has been a headline-making year for our industry; ushering in an era of brave new works, political awareness, and unadulterated awe at talents that continue to inspire, astound, and entertain us.

Below, in no particular order, are the handful of folks who we feel have made this year on Broadway shine infinitely more brightly, and who will no doubt go on to keep us captivated in 2017 and beyond!