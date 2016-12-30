They're Beautiful and They're Here! BWW Picks 2016's Most Fascinating People in Theatre
The weeks leading up to the New Year are often a time of reflection and recognition of the preceding twelve months. In that spirit, BroadwayWorld is taking a moment to look back on the brightest lights in theatre this season.
In a year that has left many bereft, disappointed, and feeling just plain hopeless, Broadway has given us more than one reason to be grateful. From a young actor prepared to make his jump to the big leagues, to jaw-dropping performances from stars both new and old, to public bouts with the incoming presidential administration, 2016 has been a headline-making year for our industry; ushering in an era of brave new works, political awareness, and unadulterated awe at talents that continue to inspire, astound, and entertain us.
Below, in no particular order, are the handful of folks who we feel have made this year on Broadway shine infinitely more brightly, and who will no doubt go on to keep us captivated in 2017 and beyond!
To many minds, 2016 has been a bust. A year whose numerical moniker will forever be associated with disappointment and division. In a twelve-month span where loss seemed to reign supreme, it is easy to overlook any of the good things that have come out of it. But those of us still in search of a silver lining would do well to remember that 2016 was the year that gave us Cynthia Erivo. With a voice that is equal parts, "YAASS KWEEN"/*fetal and sobbing*, Cynthia's arrival in 2016 has felt like the discovery of a rare and special treasure. The year has been both a figurative and literal marathon for Erivo. From a stunning, Tony-winning portrayal of Celie in John Doyle's vindicating revival of The Color Purple, to her role in a historic concert version of Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years, to literal feats of athletic greatness, Cynthia Erivo has proven that while she may have been crowned queen of 2016, she has both the talent and stamina to reign for decades to come.