STAGE TUBE: Watch MATILDA's Final Broadway Curtain Call

Jan. 2, 2017  

MATILDA THE MUSICAL took its final bow on Broadway this weekend and we've got footage of the cast taking their final curtain call at the beloved show.

Winner of over 70 international awards including 4 Tony Awards® and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards® including Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox). It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

and don't fret maggots - the show recently announced touring dates for 2017!

