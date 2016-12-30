Broadway AM Report, 12/30/2016 - Happy New Year!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:

- Annaleigh Ashford and Charles Busch ring in the New Year at Feinstein's/54 Below!

- Irish Rep's immersive THE DEAD, 1904 hosts a New Year's Eve after-party.

- Solomon & Kuff's 'WAKE' NYE bash will feature stars from HAMILTON and more...

- Kelly Clarkson will perform her HAMILTON MIXTAPE cover on Seth Meyers.

- And HBO is airing an encore of Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking on New Year's Day!

Laura Osnes rehearses for BLUEPRINT SPECIALS!

Photo by Ashley Garrett

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Sierra Boggess will travel across the U.S. and Down Under on tour in 2017!

- We got a look (right) inside rehearsal for BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, highlights of RENT on tour, and footage of stage vets Krysta Rodriguez, John Lithgow and Steven Boyer in NBC's TRIAL & ERROR!

- CATS is coming to Qatar...

- The stars of WILL & GRACE have paid tribute to sitcom 'Mom' Debbie Reynolds.

- And the playwright behind WHO'S HOLIDAY! is suing Dr. Seuss after his Off-Broadway play was canceled...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Highs in the 40s and mostly sunny to launch 2017!

