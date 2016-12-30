Broadway AM Report, 12/30/2016 - Happy New Year!
THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:
- Annaleigh Ashford and Charles Busch ring in the New Year at Feinstein's/54 Below!
- Irish Rep's immersive THE DEAD, 1904 hosts a New Year's Eve after-party.
- Solomon & Kuff's 'WAKE' NYE bash will feature stars from HAMILTON and more...
- Kelly Clarkson will perform her HAMILTON MIXTAPE cover on Seth Meyers.
- And HBO is airing an encore of Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking on New Year's Day!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- Sierra Boggess will travel across the U.S. and Down Under on tour in 2017!
- We got a look (right) inside rehearsal for BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, highlights of RENT on tour, and footage of stage vets Krysta Rodriguez, John Lithgow and Steven Boyer in NBC's TRIAL & ERROR!
- CATS is coming to Qatar...
- The stars of WILL & GRACE have paid tribute to sitcom 'Mom' Debbie Reynolds.
- And the playwright behind WHO'S HOLIDAY! is suing Dr. Seuss after his Off-Broadway play was canceled...
Broadway Weather Forecast: Highs in the 40s and mostly sunny to launch 2017!
Set Your DVR... for Gloria Estefan and the cast of Broadway's ON YOUR FEET!, performing as part of ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve"!
What we're geeking out over: The leaked audio of Emma Watson singing as 'Belle' in Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!
Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!
What we're watching: Live from Lincoln Center's New Year's Eve concert, featuring the New York Philharmonic performing tunes from MY FAIR LADY and more!
Video of the Day: See stars from HAMILTON and OH, HELLO chatting with Katie Couric for her "Best of Broadway in 2016"!
And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bebe Neuwirth, who turns 58 on New Year's Eve!
Bebe Neuwirth last starred on Broadway as 'Morticia' in THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Before that, she took the stage in FOSSE, as 'Velma Kelly' in CHICAGO (which earned her a Tony and a Drama Desk Award in 1997), DAMN YANKEES, as 'Nickie' in SWEET CHARITY (her first Tony in 1986), LITTLE ME, DANCIN' and A CHORUS LINE. The actress is well known for her Emmy-winning portrayal of 'Dr. Lilith Sternin' on CHEERS and FRASIER. She currently appears in CBS's MADAM SECRETARY.
