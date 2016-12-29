HAMILTON Stars to Host OFF THE KUFF: WAKE New Year's Eve Party in NYC

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Beginning at 9pm this Saturday, December 31st, Harlem's premier Caribbean restaurant and lounge Solomon & Kuff (2331 12th Avenue) will be packed with party-goers ready to dance into the New Year. Entertainment includes star-studded performances with a message of unity and love, and DJ Duggz, aka Preston Dugger (Motown, Memphis) spins the hottest records to ring in 2017.

The epic party will feature live performances by Nick Christopher (Hamilton), Tamika Sonja Lawrence (If/Then, HBO's "Vinyl"), Chester Gregory (Motown, Sister Act), Saycon Senbloh (Eclipsed, Motown), Eric LaJuan Summers (Kinky Boots, Motown), Crystal Joy (Motown) and Martina Sykes (Motown).

This year's party will also celebrate a call to community and action with a countdown address by founder of Abernathy Magazine, Harlem's Willie Jackson. There will be a collaborative art installation piece in conjunction with Long Gallery Harlem, as well as an invitation to a fresh social media campaign encouraging active citizenship and participation. The full night includes a champagne toast, open bar specials, and a newly curated set by DJ Duggz.

Off The Kuff: WAKE is a NYE party hosted by Ephraim Sykes, Shaun Derik, and Sasha Hutchings with unique performances by Broadway's brightest stars. Last year the 5000 square foot establishment was filled with more than 300 dancing guests ringing in the New Year.

General admission tickets begin at $50.00 and can be purchased from EventBrite.com.

