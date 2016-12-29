Sierra Boggess Announces 2017 Concert Tour in US and Australia

Broadway and West End star Sierra Boggess will travel the world in 2017, making concert stops from Florida to Australia. Check out her just-announced itinerary below!

January 23-24th Delray Beach, FL

January 25th Aventura, FL

February 4th Princeton, NJ

March 10th Germantown, TN

April 25th-29th ANNOUNCING SOON

June 3rd Sydney, Australia

June 8th Brisbane, Australia

June 10th Melbourne, Australia

Boggess made her Broadway debut originating the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, for which her performance received both a Drama Desk and Drama League Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, as well as Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Sierra has also starred as Christine Daae in the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, for which she received an Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance. Sierra later returned to the role of Christine for the The Phantom of the Opera's 25th anniversary limited six-week engagement in 2013, rejoining the Broadway company a year later again as Christine. Her other credits include It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, and most recently, she starred in Lincoln Center's two night, 25th anniversary concert event of The Secret Garden; her other West End credits include LES MISERABLES. Most recently she starred as Rosalie Mullens in School of Rock on Broadway.

