VIDEO: First Look - Krysta Rodriguez, John Lithgow & Steven Boyer Star in NBC's TRIAL & ERROR

Dec. 29, 2016  

NBC has shared a preview of its new mid-season comedy TRIAL & ERROR, starring Broadway alums Krysta Rodriguez (SPRING AWAKENING), John Lithgow (A DELICATE BALANCE) and Steven Boyer (HAND TO GOD), as well as GLEE star Jayma Mays. The series premieres March 7th and will air Tuesdays on NBC at 9:30-10 p.m. ET. Check out a first look below!

About the show: In the spirit of true crime documentaries, this OUTRAGEOUS fish-out-of-water comedy features bright-eyed New York lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D'Agosto), who heads to a tiny Southern town for his first big case. His mission? To defend an eccentric "rollercizing" poetry professor (John Lithgow) accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. Settling into his makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop and meeting his quirky team of local misfits, Josh suspects that winning his first big case will not be easy, especially when his client is always making himself look guilty.

Jeff Astrof, Matt Miller and Jeffrey Blitz are executive producers of "Trial & Error." Astrof & Miller wrote the pilot, which was directed by Blitz. The series is produced by Barge Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



