WHO'S HOLIDAY! Playwright Sues Dr. Seuss Enterprises for Cancelation of Play

Dec. 29, 2016  
Earlier this year, an off-Broadway production of WHO'S HOLIDAY!, a new play by Matthew Lombardo, was canceled by the Shubert Organization they received complaints from Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Now according to the New York Times, the playwright is suing the owner of copyrights for Seuss' works, arguing that the "highly transformative" material does not in fact infringe on How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

WHO'S HOLIDAY!, a Christmas Comedy in Couplets, was set to be directed by Carl Andress and star Tony Award Nominee Jennifer Simard, who would play a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who.

Lombardo's parody of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a broKen Down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Playwright Matthew Lombardo has a history of writing strong leading roles for women having penned the plays Tea at Five for Kate Mulgrew, Looped for Valerie Harper (which garnered her a Tony Award nomination) and High for Kathleen Turner. Director Carl Andress is mostly known for directing Charles Busch plays including The Divine Sister, Die! Mommy Die! and The Third Story.


