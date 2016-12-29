STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON, OH, HELLO Stars Featured in Katie Couric's 'Best of Broadway in 2016'

Dec. 29, 2016  

As 2016 comes to a close, Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric takes a look back at some of the fascinating, funny and entertaining people who shaped the conversation and dominated the headlines this year.

Couric sat down for multiple in-depth interviews with Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs (all from HAMILTON), and OH, HELLO's John Mulaney and Nick Kroll.

Below, take a look back at their conversations in "The Katie Couric Interview: Broadway!"

