STAGE TUBE: Watch Highlights from the 20th Anniversary RENT Tour, Arriving at Segerstrom Center This January!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will soon welcome the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson, set to return to Orange County January 6 - 8, 2017 in Segerstrom Hall.

Leading the cast is Danny Kornfeld as Mark Cohen, Kaleb Wells as Roger Davis, Skyler Volpe as Mimi Marquez, AaRon Harrington as Tom Collins, David Merino as Angel Dumott Schunard, Katie LaMark as Maureen Johnson, Jasmine Easler as Joanne Jefferson, and Christian Thompson as Benny Coffin III. The tour will also feature Bryson Bruce, John Devereaux, Tim Ehrlich, Sammy Ferber, Paola Hernandez, Alia Hodge, Natalie Lipin, Jordan Long, Michael McClure, Timothy McNeill, Futaba Shioda and Alexis Louise Young.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign will re-stage the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) will be joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

