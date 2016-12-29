Obituaries

WILL & GRACE Stars Pay Tribute to Sitcom 'Mom' Debbie Reynolds

Dec. 29, 2016  

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who passed away yesterday afternoon, was a frequent guest star on NBC's long-running comedy WILL & GRACE. The actress portrayed Bobbi Adler, the outspoken, over-the-top mother of Grace Adler, played by Debra Messing.

Following news of Reynolds' passing, Messing took to social media to react to the devastating news, first posting a heartfelt tweet:

Photo credit: Instagram

The actress followed it up with an extended post on Instagram: "Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler."

WILL & GRACE STAR Sean Hayes also tweeted his emotional response to Reynolds' passing:

Series star Eric McCormack shared:


Below, watch a clip of Debbie Reynolds' appearance as WILL & GRACE's Bobbi Adler:

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi


