HBO to Present Encore Broadcast of Carrie Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING

HBO remembers Carrie Fisher with an encore presentation of Wishful Drinking this Sunday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT) on the main HBO channel.



Debuting in 2010, this feature-length adaptation of the Hollywood icon's hit autobiographical stage production tells the intoxicating tale of her life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage.



Produced and directed by World of Wonder's Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, the special received two Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Fisher's autobiographical one-woman Broadway show debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

