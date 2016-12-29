Broadway AM Report, 12/29/2016 - Remembering Debbie Reynolds and More!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Tyler Moore, who turns 80 today!

Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore, iconic TV sitcom actress known for THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW and THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, last appeared on Broadway in SWEET SUE. Before that, she tread the boards in WHOSE LIFE IS IT ANYWAY? and the never-opened original 1966 Broadway production of BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film ORDINARY PEOPLE. Moore also starred in the 1967 movie version of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE. She is a co-founder of Broadway Barks - NYC's annual animal adopt-a-thon - with Bernadette Peters.

Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore at Broadway Barks 14.

Photo by Walter McBride

