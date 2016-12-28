FENCES
Click Here for More Articles on FENCES
Advertisement

FENCES, LA LA LAND & MOANA Among Top Films Over Holiday Weekend

Dec. 28, 2016  

FENCES, LA LA LAND & MOANA Among Top Films Over Holiday WeekendAccording to BoxOfficeMojo, MOANA, featuring original music from HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, LA LA LAND, a musically-themed film starring Emma Stone and featuring music from DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and FENCES, Denzel Washington's big screen adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play, were among the top films over the holiday weekend.

The site reports that MOANA continued to hold steady in 6th place over the weekend, taking in an additional $7.7 million to add to its current $180 million gross. FENCES, which opened nationwide on Christmas Day, took the No 7 spot, earning close to $6.7 million, a 5% increase from the previous week. LA LA LAND, which also expanded to theaters nationwide on December 25th, delivered $5.7 million, adding to its total gross of $13 million at the box office.

Other weekend winners included ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, in the top spot with a weekend gross of $64 million, and the musically-themed animated film SING, in second place with $35 million. PASSENGERS, WHY HIM? and ASSASSIN'S CREED, rounded out the top five.

Click here for full weekend box office results.

Image courtesy of FENCES official site


Advertisement

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Rockettes Dancer Gives Inside Perspective at the Prospect of Performing for Trump: 'It's A Basic Human-Rights Issue'
  • Tony Winner George S. Irving Dies at 94
  • Update: Debbie Reynolds Tweets Carrie Fisher in 'Stable Condition'; Thanks for Prayers
  • Breaking News: Star of Stage & Screen Carrie Fisher Dies at Age 60
  • HAIR to Celebrate 50th Anniversary 1/21 with Free Event Featuring Original Cast Members, Stories & Songs
  • VIDEO: 2016 Highlight: Cynthia Erivo Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek & Justin Paul for 'You Will Be Found'