FENCES, LA LA LAND & MOANA Among Top Films Over Holiday Weekend

According to BoxOfficeMojo, MOANA, featuring original music from HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, LA LA LAND, a musically-themed film starring Emma Stone and featuring music from DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and FENCES, Denzel Washington's big screen adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play, were among the top films over the holiday weekend.

The site reports that MOANA continued to hold steady in 6th place over the weekend, taking in an additional $7.7 million to add to its current $180 million gross. FENCES, which opened nationwide on Christmas Day, took the No 7 spot, earning close to $6.7 million, a 5% increase from the previous week. LA LA LAND, which also expanded to theaters nationwide on December 25th, delivered $5.7 million, adding to its total gross of $13 million at the box office.

Other weekend winners included ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, in the top spot with a weekend gross of $64 million, and the musically-themed animated film SING, in second place with $35 million. PASSENGERS, WHY HIM? and ASSASSIN'S CREED, rounded out the top five.

Click here for full weekend box office results.

Image courtesy of FENCES official site

Related Articles