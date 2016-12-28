Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Will Take Tradition on the Road in 2018

As previously announced, the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof will end its run on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2:00PM. This revival will have played a total of 463 performances when it gives its final bow. Just confirmed, a National Tour is planned beginning in the fall of 2018.

Fiddler on the Roof began previews on November 20, 2015 and officially opened on Sunday, December 20, 2015.

Fiddler on the Roof is led by lead by six-time Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Danny Burstein as Tevye, and Four-Time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn as Golde. The production boasts a cast of 40 actors and an orchestra of 23 musicians and was nominated for three 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography (Hofesh Shechter) and Best Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Additionally, Fiddler on the Roof took home two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Director of a Musical (Bartlett Sher) and Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Burstein was also awarded the Outer Critics Circle Award for the Outstanding Actor in a Musical.

Fiddler on the Roof recently received a Grammy Award nomination for the 2016 Broadway Cast recording in the category of 'Best Musical Theater Album'. The album was produced by David Lai, Ted Sperling and Louise Gund, and released by the Broadway Records label. Fiddler on the Roof has only been nominated for a Grammy Award once before, which was in 1965 for its Original Broadway Cast recording. The 2016 Broadway Cast recording of Fiddler on the Roof also includes bonus tracks of cast members Adam Kantor and Alexandra Silber performing the cut song "Dear Sweet Sewing Machine," along with 16 time Grammy award winning violinist, Itzhak Perlman, performing "Excerpts From Fiddler on the Roof," arranged by iconic composer John Williams. The 2016 Cast Recording is available now on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and Broadway Records.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof currently features six-time Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Danny Burstein as Tevye, Four-Time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn as Golde, Jenny Rose Baker, Michael C. Bernardi, Adam Dannheisser, Mitch Greenberg, Adam Grupper, Adam Kantor, Karl Kenzler, Alix Korey, Samantha Massell, Melanie Moore, George Psomas, Ben Rappaport, Nick Rehberger, Nerghiz Sarki, Jeffrey Schecter and Alexandra Silber. The ensemble features Jill Abramovitz, Julie Benko, Kacie Boblitt, Stephen Carrasco, Eric Chambliss, Ben Cherry, Austin Goodwin, Jacob Guzman, Jesse Kovarsky, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Zach McNally, Matt Moisey, Robbie Nicholson, Sarah Parker, Marla Phelan, Tess Primack, Dee Roscioli, J.C. Schuster, Jonathan Royse Windham, Andrew Wojtal and Aaron Young.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Telsey + Co./Abbie Brady Dalton.

Fiddler on the Roof is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, JAM Theatricals, Louise Gundand Jerry Frankel.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles