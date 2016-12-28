SEMINAR Co-Stars Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Expecting First Child

Dec. 28, 2016  

SEMINAR Co-Stars Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Expecting First ChildA baby is the way for Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, who co-starred on Broadway in 2012's SEMINAR. Rabe turned to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself at the 2016 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in DC last month (at left), at which she paid tribute to honoree and MERCHANT OF VENICE co-star Al Pacino. The 'American Horror Story' actress captioned the pic: "A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House."

In addition to SEMINAR, Rabe's other Broadway credits include 2011''s THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, 2009's THE AMERICAN PLAN, 2006's HEARTBREAK HOUSE and 2005's STEEL MAGNOLIAS.

The couple also co-starred together in Shakespeare in the Park's CYMBELINE. They will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM.

Image: Instagram


Advertisement

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • MSNBC Delivers Most-Watched Year Ever
  • SEMINAR Co-Stars Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Expecting First Child
  • Nation's Top High School Football Players to Compete in Under Armour All-America Game
  • ESPN App Begins Nationwide Rollout on AT&T DIRECTV Set Top Boxes
  • CBS's FACE THE NATION Delivers Best 4Q Audience in At Least 29 Years
  • NBC Completes Most Dominant Fall in 18-49 for Any Network in People Meter History