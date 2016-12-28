SEMINAR Co-Stars Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Expecting First Child

A baby is the way for Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, who co-starred on Broadway in 2012's SEMINAR. Rabe turned to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself at the 2016 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in DC last month (at left), at which she paid tribute to honoree and MERCHANT OF VENICE co-star Al Pacino. The 'American Horror Story' actress captioned the pic: "A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House."

In addition to SEMINAR, Rabe's other Broadway credits include 2011''s THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, 2009's THE AMERICAN PLAN, 2006's HEARTBREAK HOUSE and 2005's STEEL MAGNOLIAS.

The couple also co-starred together in Shakespeare in the Park's CYMBELINE. They will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM.

Image: Instagram

