VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Salutes Al Pacino With Impressive Impression on KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

During the 39th Annual KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which aired last night on CBS, actor Kevin Spacey presented a humorous 3-step lesson on how to do a perfect impression of honoree and "Glengarry Glen Ross" co-star Al Pacino. Watch the clip from last night's show below!

Actor and director Al Pacino honed his craft while working in numerous theatrical productions, including off-Broadway performances that led to multiple off-Broadway Obie Awards and his first Tony Award by 1969. Pacino continued appearing onstage in the 1970s, picking up another Tony Award while landing his first leading part in a feature film in 1971. It was the following year that Francis Ford Coppola selected him to take on the BREAKTHROUGH role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather." He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on "The Godfather" and within the next six years he received another four Academy Award nominations for the films "Serpico," "The Godfather Part II," "Dog Day Afternoon" and "...And Justice for All."

A long and rich film career has followed, with more than 45 titles, including "Scarface," "Sea of Love," "The Insider," "Donnie Brasco," "Heat" (where he shared the screen for the first time with fellow film icon Robert DeNiro) and "Any Given Sunday." He garnered two additional Academy Award nominations and in 1992 won the Academy Award for Best Actor in "Scent of a Woman." He played Shylock in Michael Radford's film adaptation of "The Merchant of Venice" and received another Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor for playing the same role on stage. Also, Pacino received the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and in 2011 the National Merit of Arts from President Obama.

