VIDEO FLASHBACK: Look Back at the Incredible Career of Stage and Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds
Just one day after the heartbreaking passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world was shocked to learn of the tragic passing of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age of Movie Musicals, Reynolds came to fame at just 19 years old in the MGM classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN in 1952.
However, her career spanned more than six decades with Reynolds achieving success on screens large and small, as well as on Broadway. Take a look back at some of the unforgettable moments of this one-of-a-kind icon's career.
Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Donald O'Connor singing "Good Morning" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:
Debbie Reynolds singing "All I Do Is Dream of You" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:
While SINGIN' IN THE RAIN made Reynolds a major musical star, she had already been nominated for a Golden Globe in 1950 as "New Star of the Year- Actress" for her performance in THREE LITTLE WORDS.
Debbie Reynolds singing "I Want to Be Loved By You" to Carleton Carpenter in THREE LITTLE WORDS:
Later that year, Reynolds again appeared opposite Carpenter in TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE.
Debbie Reynolds and Carleton Carpenter singing "Abba Dabba Honeymoon" from TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE:
Reynolds followed up the success of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN by appearing in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS in 1953.
Debbie Reynolds, Bob Fosse, Bobby Van, and Barbara Ruick in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS:
In 1956, Reynolds won a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film THE CATERED AFFAIR, which would be turned into a musical in 2008 (A CATERED AFFAIR). Leslie Kritzer played the Debbie Reynolds role of Jane Hurley.
Debbie Reynolds and Rod Taylor in THE CATERED AFFAIR:
Reynolds earned her only Academy Award nomination for the titular role in the Meredith Wilson musical THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN in 1965. FUN HOME Tony-nominee Beth Malone has long been attached to a revival of the stage version, helmed by three-time Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall.
In 1989, Reynolds led a US National Tour of the Musical again playing the boisterous Titanic survivor.
Debbie Reynolds singing "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN:
The next year, Reynolds starred in the semi-biographical movie THE SINGING NUN. She played Sister Ann, based on the real life sister, Jeanine Deckers, who scored a chart-topping hit with "Dominique."
Debbie Reynolds singing "Brother John" from THE SINGING NUN:
As she was for Molly Brown, Reynolds received a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for her NBC sitcom THE DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW.
Debbie Reynolds, Don Chastain, and Tom Bosley in THE DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW:
Reynolds made her Broadway debut in 1973 in the revival of the classic musical IRENE. The production marked her daughter Carrie Fisher's first Broadway appearance as well. Reynolds was nominated for a Tony for the role.
She would return to the Great White Way in 1976 for a special revue, entitled DEBBIE, and she replaced Raquel Welch in WOMAN OF THE YEAR in 1983.
Tom Bosley introducing Debbie Reynolds singing "You Made Me Love You" from IRENE:
After regular big and small screen appearances for the next two decades, Reynolds again found critical success in the Golden Globe nominated role of Beatrice Henderson in the Albert Brooks comedy MOTHER.
Debbie Reynolds and Albert Brooks in MOTHER:
Continuing her acclaimed work, Reynolds played Debra Messing's mother on WILL & GRACE from 1999-2006. Reynolds was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2000.
Debbie Reynolds, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally in WILL & GRACE:
In addition to her incredible work on stage and screen, Reynolds was a noted business woman and philanthropist. For years, she owned and operated a Las Vegas hotel, and the dance school that she founded is still running in Los Angeles.
However, it was her love for Hollywood memorabilia that was truly special. For years, she collected, and protected, thousands of big screen artifacts, including the original Ruby Slippers from THE WIZARD OF OZ.
Check out "How Debbie Reynolds Saved 'Old Hollywood'"
Reynolds' final screen performance was playing Frances Liberace in the Emmy-winning HBO film BEHIND THE CANDELABRA in 2013. The following year, the Screen Actors Guild honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2015, she was presented the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Debbie Reynolds, with Carrie Fisher, accepting the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award:
Meryl Streep honoring Debbie Reynolds at the Oscars' Governors Awards. Her grand-daughter, Billie Lourd, accepted the Academy Award in her honor:
