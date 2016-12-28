VIDEO FLASHBACK: Look Back at the Incredible Career of Stage and Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds

Just one day after the heartbreaking passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world was shocked to learn of the tragic passing of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age of Movie Musicals, Reynolds came to fame at just 19 years old in the MGM classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN in 1952.

However, her career spanned more than six decades with Reynolds achieving success on screens large and small, as well as on Broadway. Take a look back at some of the unforgettable moments of this one-of-a-kind icon's career.

Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Donald O'Connor singing "Good Morning" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:

Debbie Reynolds singing "All I Do Is Dream of You" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:

While SINGIN' IN THE RAIN made Reynolds a major musical star, she had already been nominated for a Golden Globe in 1950 as "New Star of the Year- Actress" for her performance in THREE LITTLE WORDS.

Debbie Reynolds singing "I Want to Be Loved By You" to Carleton Carpenter in THREE LITTLE WORDS:

Later that year, Reynolds again appeared opposite Carpenter in TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE.

Debbie Reynolds and Carleton Carpenter singing "Abba Dabba Honeymoon" from TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE:

Reynolds followed up the success of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN by appearing in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS in 1953.

Debbie Reynolds, Bob Fosse, Bobby Van, and Barbara Ruick in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS:

In 1956, Reynolds won a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film THE CATERED AFFAIR, which would be turned into a musical in 2008 (A CATERED AFFAIR). Leslie Kritzer played the Debbie Reynolds role of Jane Hurley.

Debbie Reynolds and Rod Taylor in THE CATERED AFFAIR:

Reynolds earned her only Academy Award nomination for the titular role in the Meredith Wilson musical THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN in 1965. FUN HOME Tony-nominee Beth Malone has long been attached to a revival of the stage version, helmed by three-time Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall.

In 1989, Reynolds led a US National Tour of the Musical again playing the boisterous Titanic survivor.

Debbie Reynolds singing "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN:

The next year, Reynolds starred in the semi-biographical movie THE SINGING NUN. She played Sister Ann, based on the real life sister, Jeanine Deckers, who scored a chart-topping hit with "Dominique."

Debbie Reynolds singing "Brother John" from THE SINGING NUN:

As she was for Molly Brown, Reynolds received a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for her NBC sitcom THE DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW.

Debbie Reynolds, Don Chastain, and Tom Bosley in THE DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW:

Read More: How Debbie Reynolds Saved Old Hollywood - click here.

Read Debbie Reynolds' Obituary - click here.

