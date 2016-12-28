Hollywood and Theatre Stars React to the Passing of Debbie Reynolds

Just yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

Now we have learned that her mother, Hollywood icon, Debbie Reynolds, has passed away following a stroke at the home of her son this afternoon. Reynolds was reportedly taken to the emergency room just after 1pm. Her condition upon admittance to the hospital was listed as "fair to serious."

Reynolds' career began unexpectedly in 1948 when she won a beauty contest at the age of 16. Two of the contest judges were scouts from Warner Brothers and MGM. When they heard Reynolds' show-stopping rendition of Betty Hutton's "I'm Just a Square in a Social Circle," they took an interest in the talented singer. With their help, Reynolds eventually became a triple-threat star. She soon made her screen debut with June Haver and James Baron in "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady." A subsequent performance in a Busby Berkley musical, "Two Weeks with Love," convinced Louis B. Mayer to choose Reynolds for the lead female role opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O'Conner in "Singin' in the Rain," which received several Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and was ranked No. 1 on the American Film Institute's list of the top 100 musicals of all time.

The young actress went on to star in more than 25 films, including her Academy Award nominated role in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Her career skyrocketed and in addition to appearing as a leading lady in musicals and comedies, she performed on television and in nightclubs, recording smash hit songs such as "Tammy," "Am I That Easy to Forget" and "Cocktail Hour." Reynolds had a recurring role in the sitcom "Will and Grace" and recently appeared in the 2012 comedy "One for the Money," which also starred Katherine Heigl. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is the recipient of five Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy Award nominations and one Tony Award nomination.

Stars of stage and screen are turning to social media to share their grief over the loss of a legend:

Carol Channing says "She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show. I have such fond memories of appearing with her here at the McCallum Theater in Palm Springs. So many laughs. My prayers go out to the family."



Rip Taylor appeared with 'Debbie on stage in Las Vegas for several decades. He says "I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for 45 almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I Will always love her. I am absolutely devastated tonight!"

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016 Her heart must have just broken. No parent should ever outlive their child. RIP ?????? https://t.co/fVvqJ5OTYU — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 29, 2016 I'm in shock. I can't believe this. This is so devastating. https://t.co/pWDe5BHll6 — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) December 29, 2016 My god. Absolutely devastating. Love and light to their family. Debbie Reynolds was an icon. May mother and daughter Rest In Peace. https://t.co/SQQoBd4vQ8 — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) December 29, 2016 Unreal. ??Suck it 2016. — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) December 29, 2016 Barely hav had time 2acknowledge,honor the passing of brave/brilliant #CarrieFisher How much more ??? Bless them both #DebbieReynolds #Icon https://t.co/uXnXE1Hkkj — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) December 29, 2016 So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016 I can't imagine the family's grief. Debbie Reynolds has died just one day after her daughter Carrie.... https://t.co/k1cZo8g48O — Leslie Uggams (@LeslieUggams) December 29, 2016 Carrie, watching her mother from the wings. pic.twitter.com/QWE2YnQLJD — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) December 29, 2016 My heart is broken but Debbie and Carrie are together in the only way they could be. Both leave enormous legacies. Now enough 2016! — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 29, 2016 I'll never say no to you... pic.twitter.com/bZjB92d7W2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 29, 2016 My heart is breaking over Debbie Reynolds and I am sending all my light and strength to Billie Lourd. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 29, 2016 Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016 I bet Carrie Fisher would've had the wittiest thing to say about her mother Debbie Reynolds upstaging her by passing. #PostcardsFromTheEdge — Donna Vivino (@donnavivino) December 29, 2016 There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016 It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. ?????? pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016 Rest In Peace Debbie, Carrie and George. Back to my twitter break. Let's try and be kind to each other, shall we? — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 29, 2016 God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016



