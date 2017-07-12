Breaking: Jackie Burns Will Make Long-Awaited Return to WICKED This Summer; Amanda Jane Cooper & More Also Join Cast!

Good news! The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning Monday, July 31.

JACKIE BURNS will make her long-awaited return to the Gershwin Theatre and the role of Elphaba for the first time since 2013, having recently concluded her starring run in the national tour of If/Then, of which she was also an original Broadway company member. She also played the role of Elphaba on the national tour of Wicked, where her performance received an Irene Award nomination.

AMANDA JANE COOPER will make her Broadway debut in the role of Glinda, directly from playing the role on national tour. She has previously appeared in New York in Letter from Algeria and Bunked! A New Musical.

Burns and Cooper will be joined by Tony Award winner RONDI REED, who will return to the Broadway company as Madame Morrible, a role she also played in the Chicago company. Reed won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2008 for her portrayal of Mattie Fae Aiken in August: Osage County.

ASHLEY PARKER ANGEL will assume the role of Fiyero after playing the role on national tour. He was a member of the multi-platinum recording group O-Town and starred in MTV's "There and Back Again," which followed the release of his solo album, Soundtrack to Your Life. Parker previously appeared on Broadway as Link Larkin in Hairspray.

JYE FRASCA will make his Broadway debut in the role of Boq. A member of Wicked's original London company, his West End credits also include Jersey Boys, West Side Story, Cats and Mamma Mia, among others.

KRISTEN MARTIN is new to the Broadway company of Wicked, but has played the role of Nessarose on national tour and internationally. Other Broadway credits include the original cast of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark (u/s Mary Jane).

They join a cast which currently includes PJ Benjamin as The Wizard and Chad Jennings as Doctor Dillamond. Current cast members Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba), Kara Lindsay (Glinda), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Madame Morrible), Michael Campayno (Fiyero), and Zachary Noah Piser (Boq) will give their final performance Saturday, July 29.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as, "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

