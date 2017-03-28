BWW's On This Day - March 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
The Wild Party
Enemy of the People
Who Would Be King
Sundown, Yellow Moon
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
My Brilliant Friend
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
Murder on the Orient Express
Wakey, Wakey
On the Exhale
Linda
Hamlet
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Drunkle Vanya
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
The Wild Party
Enemy of the People
Who Would Be King
Sundown, Yellow Moon
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
My Brilliant Friend
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
Murder on the Orient Express
Wakey, Wakey
On the Exhale
Linda
Hamlet
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Drunkle Vanya
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
COMING UP: