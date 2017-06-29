BWW's On This Day - June 29, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
The Artificial Jungle
Love in Idleness
The End of Longing
On the Town
Puffs
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Terezen
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Animal
Deathless
Bella: An American Tall Tale
Wig Out!
The Birds
Working
Downstairs
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
Saturday July 1, 2017:
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE
Sunday July 2, 2017:
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
COMING UP: