BWW's On This Day - June 29, 2017

Jun. 29, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17

The Artificial Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Terezen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Bella: An American Tall Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Downstairs
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

COMING UP:

Saturday July 1, 2017:
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE
Sunday July 2, 2017:
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse

