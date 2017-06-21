BWW's On This Day - June 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
Secret
Somebody's Daughter
The Lucky One
Indecent
Sunset Boulevard
Baghdaddy
Family Ties
Sweat
Monsoon Wedding
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
The Artificial Jungle
Love in Idleness
On the Town
The End of Longing
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Rotterdam
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
