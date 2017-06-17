BWW's On This Day - June 17, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Sweetee
Jesus Christ Superstar
Six Degrees of Separation
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Pacific Overtures
Austen's Pride
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
Sunset Boulevard
Sweat
Secret
Monsoon Wedding
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
COMING UP: