BWW's On This Day - June 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Bridges
Judy!
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Jesus Christ Superstar
Sweetee
Oslo
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Julius Caesar
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Family Ties
Secret
Monsoon Wedding
The Lucky One
Sunset Boulevard
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
COMING UP: