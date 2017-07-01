BWW's On This Day - July 1, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The End of Longing
The Artificial Jungle
Love in Idleness
What The Constitution Means to Me
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Animal
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Puffs
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Terezen
Deathless
Wig Out!
Downstairs
Working
The Birds
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
CLOSING SOON:
On the Town
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
Sunday July 2, 2017:
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
GREY'S ANATOMY's Kelly McCreary Stars in INTIMATE APPAREL at Bay Street
Tuesday July 4, 2017:
Tony Winner Heather Headley Performs on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Tonight
Wednesday July 5, 2017:
Pastore & Struthers Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse
Friday July 7, 2017:
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE
Saturday July 8, 2017:
BROADWAY BARKS 2017
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event
COMING UP: