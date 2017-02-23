BWW's On This Day - February 23, 2017

Feb. 23, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

9 Circles
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Winter's Tale ENO
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Way of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamilton
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

All the Fine Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17

 CLOSING SOON:
This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Escaped Alone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Way of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/27/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Fade
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

COMING UP:

Friday February 24, 2017:
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE
Friday February 24, 2017:
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Opens at A.R.T.
Friday February 24, 2017:
Tony Danza Encores STANDARDS & STORIES at 54 Below
Saturday February 25, 2017:
Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin and More Take Part in 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall
Monday February 27, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Cast Performs Original Music & More at 54 Below
Monday February 27, 2017:
Betty Buckley Previews STORY SONGS Album at Roundabout Gala
Monday February 27, 2017:
Carolee Carmello & More Tackle the '20s in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall
Monday February 27, 2017:
Chen & Majok Honored with DGA's 2017 Lanford Wilson Award
Monday February 27, 2017:
DLDF Honors HAMILTON Cast for Speech to Mike Pence
Monday February 27, 2017:
Gonzalez & More Join Halston for 2017 BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Levi, Shenkman & More Set for Reading of Dark Comedy STAND. UP.
Monday February 27, 2017:
Mills, Orfeh & Steele Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Pill & Sadoski Take Part in 'FOUR BY TENN' Readings in Pasadena
Monday February 27, 2017:
Rajiv Joseph Honored with DGA's 2017 Horton Foote Award
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
Boyd Gaines Joins Debra Monk in James Lapine's 'MRS. MILLER' at Signature Theatre
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING Debuts in D.C.
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: CAROUSEL Starring Kelli O'Hara Now Available on Amazon
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
Todrick Hall Named National Ambassador for 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC


Related Articles

From This Author

  • ALADDIN Finds Princess, Genie, Villains and Band of Thieves for National Tour; Cast Complete!
  • HAMILTON Education Program to Welcome Windy City Public Schools This Week
  • Original Off-Broadway Star Jaygee Macapugay, Pop Star Mark Bautista to Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep
  • DVR Alert: Sarah Jessica Parker and Andrea McArdle Join ANNIE Gathering for Inside Edition
  • Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Will Hit the Road this Fall on the 'Two For the Road Tour'
  • Photo Flash: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and More Bring Artistry to Broadway's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com