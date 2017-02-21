BWW's On This Day - February 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
Ugly Lies the Bone
Sunday in the Park with George
Latin History for Morons
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
The Penitent
Wakey, Wakey
The Winter's Tale ENO
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
Jonah and Otto
This House
Escaped Alone
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
The Liar
Motown the Musical
Buried Child
Death Takes A Holiday
Sex with Strangers
Yen
She Loves Me
Dear World
The Dressmaker's Secret
The Object Lesson
Interview: A New Musical
Beardo
Fade
The Kite Runner
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
