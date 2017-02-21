BWW's On This Day - February 21, 2017

Feb. 21, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Ugly Lies the Bone
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Winter's Tale ENO
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Escaped Alone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Fade
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday February 22, 2017:
#EduHam Welcomes Windy City Public Schools This Week
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
Daniel Sullivan Helms Steven Levenson's New Play IF I FORGET Off-Broadway
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Guest Stars on Tonight's 'Blindspot' on NBC
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
IF I FORGET Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
Photos: First Look at Kander & Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard
Thursday February 23, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway
Thursday February 23, 2017:
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Thursday February 23, 2017:
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Tony Award Up for Auction
Friday February 24, 2017:
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE
Friday February 24, 2017:
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Opens at A.R.T.
Friday February 24, 2017:
Tony Danza Encores STANDARDS & STORIES at 54 Below
Monday February 27, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Cast Performs Original Music & More at 54 Below
Monday February 27, 2017:
Carolee Carmello & More Tackle the '20s in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall
Monday February 27, 2017:
Chen & Majok Honored with DGA's 2017 Lanford Wilson Award
Monday February 27, 2017:
DLDF Honors HAMILTON Cast for Speech to Mike Pence
Monday February 27, 2017:
Gonzalez & More Join Halston for 2017 BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Mills, Orfeh & Steele Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Pill & Sadoski Take Part in 'FOUR BY TENN' Readings in Pasadena
Monday February 27, 2017:
Rajiv Joseph Honored with DGA's 2017 Horton Foote Award
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
Boyd Gaines Joins Debra Monk in James Lapine's 'MRS. MILLER' at Signature Theatre


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Photo Flash: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Tries) to Enjoy the Beautiful Weather, COMEDY OF TENORS Preps and Primps, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Will Hit the Road this Fall on the 'Two For the Road Tour'
  • Dame Julie Andrews Stops By Colbert for a Delightful Chat About Career and More
  • THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Begins Tonight at A.R.T.
  • COME FROM AWAY Cast Recording Track List Announced; Pre-Order Today!
  • Get a Backstage Peek at COME FROM AWAY as They Celebrate Their First Performance on Broadway
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com