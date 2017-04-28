BWW's On This Day - April 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
Adventures in Wonderland
Latin History for Morons
The Life
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
Junkyard
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
If I Forget
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Three Comrades
In the Boom Boom Room
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Secret Garden
The Profane
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Dreyfus Affair
Nivelli's War
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
CLOSING SOON:
Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
The Golden Apple
Three Sisters
Adventures in Wonderland
Latin History for Morons
The Life
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
Junkyard
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
If I Forget
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Three Comrades
In the Boom Boom Room
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Secret Garden
The Profane
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
The Dreyfus Affair
Nivelli's War
COMING UP: