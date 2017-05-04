BWW Morning Brief May 4th, 2017 - MARRY HARRY, PACIFIC OVERTURES and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)

2) HELLO, DOLLY! Posts Highest Gross In The History Of Entire Shubert Organization

by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has already made a habit out of breaking the house record at the Shubert Theatre, and now it has had the best week in the history of the entire Shubert Organization.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Mirror, Mirror! New Clip of the Evil Queen Singing in ONCE UPON A TIME's Musical Episode

by BWW News Desk - May 03, 2017

The highly-anticipated musical episode of ONCE UPON A TIME entitled 'The Song in Your Heart,' will air on Sunday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network. Watch Lana Parrilla sing as the Evil Queen in a new clip below!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations

by Jessica Fallon Gordon - May 03, 2017

It's a happy day in Punxsutawney! Yesterday, the cast and groundhog of Groundhog Day celebrated their 7 Tony Award nominations outside of the August Wilson Theatre with cake. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the celebration below!. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief May 3rd, 2017 - THE FANTASTICKS Marks a Milestone and More!

by Jessica Khan - May 03, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: We're spending all day with this year's Tony nominees - so stay tuned for photos, interviews and more, and THE FANTASTICKS celebrates its 57th Anniversary Off-Broadway today!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is De'Adre Aziza

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- The new musical MARRY HARRY opens tonight at York Theatre Company.

- THE WHIRLIGIG with Zosia Mamet begins performances at The New Group...

- And PACIFIC OVERTURES, featuring George Takei, bows this evening Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Michael Moore wants to know, "Can a Broadway show take down a sitting president?" Watch him talk more about his Broadway debut in our exclusive video below!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of PACIFIC OVERTURES' opening, flash back to the original Broadway company performing at the 1976 Tony Awards!

What we're geeking out over: EW's character portraits for the upcoming MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS film, starring a slew of stage vets!

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham,

and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Doctor Arbuthnot. Photo by Nicola Dove/Fox.

What we're looking forward to watching: DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS, DADDY LONG LEGS and ON THE EXHALE, coming to BroadwayHD this month!

Social Butterfly: Check out this bad-ass, Tony-nominated costume from ANASTASIA!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

