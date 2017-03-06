Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh and More Join George Takei in CSC's PACIFIC OVERTURES; Cast Complete!

Classic Stage Company has announced complete casting for their upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures, directed and designed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, beginning performances Thursday, April 6 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Saturday, May 27. Opening night is Thursday, May 4.

Joining the previously announced George Takei, who will play Reciter, in the cast are Karl Joseph Co, Marc delaCruz, Steven Eng, Megan Masako Haley, Ann Harada, Kimberly Immanuel, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh, Orville Mendoza, Marc Oka and Thom Sesma.

In the ground-breaking Pacific Overtures, Commodore Matthew Perry sails to Japan in 1853 on a U.S mission to open up trade relations at any cost. The musical tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman who are caught up in the Westernization of the East. With Pacific Overtures, which first premiered on Broadway in 1976 (directed by Hal Prince), John Doyle continues his highly-acclaimed and award-winning exploration of Sondheim's work, having directed the legendary composer's Sweeney Todd and Company on Broadway, and Passion at CSC.

Costume design is by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision by Rob Berman and musical direction by Greg Jarrett.

PACIFIC OVERTURES will perform Tuesday through Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Regular price tickets are $70 and Prime seats are $125. For tickets, visit classicstage.org, call (212) 352-3101 or (866) 811-4111, or in person at the box office (136 East 13th Street).

CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY (CSC). Now in its 49th Season, CSC is committed to re-imagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. The company has been a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with the great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today. CSC serves an average of 35,000 audience members annually, including more than 4,000 students through its nationally recognized education programs. Productions have been cited repeatedly by all the major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Related Articles