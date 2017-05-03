2017 Tony Awards - The Nominees React - UPDATING LIVE!

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly! - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - I am so delighted and proud to be nominated for a Tony Award, and I hope to hell I win! And if I don't, I will still have had the most extraordinary experience of my career playing that damned exasperating woman, Dolly Gallagher Levi, in one of the greatest productions of 'Hello, Dolly!' this old world has ever seen. I'm very grateful to the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League-- and most especially to everyone at the Shubert Theatre who makes me look so good every single night.

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - At first my husband wanted to watch the live feed this morning and I just didn't have the stomach for it. So, I'm in the other room and I keep hearing "Oh no crap. Oh, no. What happened?" And I'm like, "Oh no, what's going on?!" And then I heard a, "Woohoo!" And then of course the phone just started ringing off the hook and I was like, "I think it's going to be a good day!" And then I found out it was not one but five nominations for our Falsettos family. What we created we did as a family and it is so wonderful that it was recognized. Mama hasn't worked in a while, so I have to audition today so that I can pay the bills! That's how I'll be celebrating today. I've been blessed today already, so may it continue!

Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Book of a Musical - After agonizing over whether to watch it or not I did turn on NY1 at 8:30, I couldn't help myself. As a kid who did my first musical in 6th grade, I was Ed Sullivan in Bye Bye Birdie, it's hard to believe this is happening now. It's so gratifying and a little bit unbelievable. The best part of this morning has been seeing all the people from the company and the creatives being recognized and that their work is being lauded. They worked so incredibly hard, and I'm so happy that people have been finding something so meaningful in the show. Right now I'm taking my daughter to the park with my wife and we will have a low key day and then tonight i'll go by the Music Box theater and give everyone a big hug!

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play - I am so very proud to be a part of The Little Foxes and this magnificent company. What a terrific year for new plays and revivals. Hooray for all of us!!

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'm over the moon. It was frustrating this morning when they cut away from the live CBS broadcast so I had to FaceTime my manager to find out. It was really exciting. It gives my heart so much hope because it's such a beautiful show and to be honored this way and for me to be a part of it, these characters, this message, it's all just wonderful. The fact that these human characters, who are both flawed and gorgeous and this story is being accepted in this way in the community is so meaningful to me. And the fact that my character, who is a struggling person has been celebrated, I'm really just blown away. It gives me a lot of hope. I think I'll probably take the dogs out for a nice walk and wait for my daughter to come home from school so I can tell her the news and I can't wait to be with the cast later tonight - it will be really special!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - My publicist rang me and she totally woke me up because I slept right through it. It's been crazy because I don't know how to react! I'm in total disbelief. I don't know what to do with myself. I've been cleaning the house and doing the dishes this morning because I don't know what to do [Laughs]. I'm definitely not taking that Soul Cycle class that I booked for today, now! I think I'll celebrate with brunch with my friend instead!

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong - Best Scenic Design of a Play - I'm amazed and totally thrilled to be nominated. It was beyond exciting to make my 'debut' on Broadway with 'The Play That Goes Wrong' company, especially excited to be at the Lyceum with its decades of Broadway Theatre history. I used to 'joke' in my program notes that I had sung and danced on Broadway, at the Met and in La Scala Milan. All true, but mostly when nobody could see or hear. Now I can add 'onstage on Broadway,' happily the building was nearly empty and the lights were mostly off!!! A vast amount of work from a huge number of people goes into the production of even the simplest play. This is not a simple play, beware (like Winston) it bites!

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - My boyfriend and I were in bed this morning pretending to be asleep. I was absolutely not gonna watch because I knew that I would have I wound up throwing up all over the house. Our phones were right by us and we couldn't help looking. He found out before he said, "Well, there it is!" The fact that all of us got nominated is just the icing and the cherry, and everything! It's all of the extras on the cake. It means so much to all of us. I think we would have been sad to see some not included, but to see all of our work recognized is so validating and lovely. I'm so excited to spend the next month with them. We miss each other!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - It's a great day! I was just laying in bed, as one would do after late night at the Met Gala. [Last night] I was hanging out with Josh Groban and so many other nominees! In order to celebrate I am going to continue to take easy to continue this ACL healing process. I'll just follow my ritual dog walk, going to physical therapy, etc. because the show must go on! That's the actor's life. It must go on because it is so very special. This means so much to me and this team. We go through all this stuff and you wouldn't believe how the whole team cheers you on on when feel down, how so powerful and compelling it is to fight on. People should see this. There are so many life lessons, but also extremely funny, and just a work of art. I am so proud to be a part of this!

Christian Borle, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - I got my butt up this morning and I poured myself a cup of coffee to watch on NY1 like I always do! I really love that the four of us get to spend the next month together. That was actually the best part of the morning- hearing Brandon, Andrew, and Stephanie's names called. I love them so much. The love is real. And now I've got this other candy-coated show that I get to go and be with today! I'm just thrilled.

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - So, I set my alarm for much later because I wanted to sleep in; I always do on show days. Even on an award nomination day, through out this career awards are always exciting but after 15 years you learn it's a coin toss! I did not pull all nighter by any means. Yet, I randomly woke up on my own not long ago and saw so many texts. The first one from mom- today is her birthday! It was such a wonderful surprise and celebration. Especially after all of the driving my mom did to get me to theatre camps, this means so much. This community and family has become a home and is so welcoming. This show raised the bar of artistic theatre accomplishments. It is absolutely thrilling to see see first hand this show grow from the ground up. And, I have a whole cast and creative team to see that testament. I entered this show on wing and a prayer. Although it was always the dream since I was younger, the broadway experience is so different than what I have done and it was a risk. I just dove in head first. Nothing can compare to that level of excitement. As far as celebration, I am definitely going back to sleep. I still have a show to do!

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Wow! So I woke up and watched NY1, as I'm sure we all did! I was pretty anxious and thought "just get it out of the way and watch it live." And, here we are! It means so much, especially since Stephanie J. Block, Christian, and Brandon were all recognized! It is so exciting when a show that has since closed still has the honor to be recognized and remembered by the Tony voters. It is so thrilling and I am so proud and miss it. As for right now, it is time to go back to sleep, late night at the Met Ball!

Michelle Wilson, Sweat - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - This is awesome! No complaints from me! So, first I overslept! When I finally woke up and I picked up my phone, it was blowing up with so many calls and texts! There was so much happening I could not decipher it all and had no clue what was happening. It took a minute to piece it together. I knew Sweat would be recognized. Especially since both Johanna Day and I were nominated! I am so honored. This show has brought so much together. I'm speechless. It's the piece and I know I have a responsibility to this piece. It is larger than any of us. This is why we do art- to communicate with empathy and love and beauty, even when things are dark.Now it is time for me to take a walk and make some fun lunch plans. And I'm going to need a lot of am-I-dreaming pinches on the arm!

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - Benj: I tried to watch this morning but I couldn't get the livestream to work. So, I kept calling my family because I knew they were watching. I was trying to get them to Facetime me and show me the screen so that I could watch but there were so many technical issues and so much screaming. It was a typical Jewish morning. It was not happening! [Laughs] Then I eventually got a text from Justin congratulating me. So, I totally missed it, but I found out in the best way possible- from my collaborator.

Justin: It was such a group effort, so the most exciting thing is that people are recognized in so many categories. It was 8 years that we'd been working on this and some of the actors have been working on it with us for 4-5 years! To be on the journey for so long and to be recognized across the board... it's so rewarding.

Benj: We're gonna be together later and we'll meet up with the Dear Evan Hansen family later to celebrate the people who made the story come to life. We started talking about this idea in college! It's remarkable that we actually have a Broadway Theatre to celebrate all oft his in today!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - I woke up a half hour early and I couldn't bare to watch the announcement, so I went grocery shopping instead and 5 minutes in my phone just started blowing up and then the world turned upside down really quickly! I had a quick phone call with my producer and heard that we received 9 nominations and I'm so happy the show is being recognized, it's a rare show that comes once in a decade. It's a heartfelt story that is very current and speaks to a generation who feels left out. I hope that message continues to be sent out and I hope that it will get more people to come see it and that it creates more discussion about mental health. I'm thrilled for everyone, it's just a dream come true. My knees are still a little wobbly. I guess the standard answer to say is that I'll celebrate by going to Disney World, but instead I'll say that I'm going to the theater and doing the show that I love.

Paula Vogel, Indecent - Best Play - I got up at the unusually early hour of 7 am and settled in to the CBS feed and watched it and then tweeted [director] Rebecca [Taichman] who decided not to watch. So far it's been a morning of jubilation. I'm thinking about all the writers that I've worked with over the years and I'm very honored and grateful to be receiving this honor. I think it will make a difference to see two women being nominated. It's been an extraordinary year for plays and musicals and it's great to be part of that group. I heard a rumor that there will be champagne in Daryl Roth's office and I'm looking forward to seeing the show tonight and being able to hug everybody and thank my extraordinary cast.

Tim Minchin - Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - I'm on a train to Germany and I was watching the nominations on Twitter and I'm just thrilled. I didn't realize how tense I was feeling about it. We came in at the end of a busy season, things went wrong and then Andy's knee, and I thought 'oh no! this is not going well!' So, I didn't really how tense I was and I just burst into tears on the train and people must have thought I just got some horrible news! It's been a hell of journey to get to Broadway. It takes so much work especially when you do it how we did it, we put everything into it and we thought, 'please like us!' I don't know the words Americans use to express excitement, maybe 'I'm super excited' [laughing]

Jenn Colella, Come From Away - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'm in DC right now and I thought the livestream started at 9 so I missed the announcement. But, when I picked up my phone and had many, many messages.I realized it was good news. It was quite lovely to find out that way. I have mixed feelings honestly because it's such an ensemble piece so to be singled out honestly gives me mixed feelings. But to play Beverly I'm just honored to tell her story, and it's just awesome, this is what I wanted all my life and the best news is that I get to do the show tonight and see everyone and hug each other and that's the perfect way to celebrate!

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2 - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - I was online reading the New York Times minding my own business and I got a call form Scott Rudin and it was really phenomenal and amazing and I'm just so happy for the whole company to be recognized. It's just a great honor. With any role any actor approaches we go into it hoping people will receive it well and try to give an honest and true rendering, so anytime hard work is recognized it's very satisfying and lovely. I have an audition later this afternoon and then the show so my form of celebrating will be working but doing the show is a just a joy.

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Choreography - I am one those people who was up all night trying not to vomit. I'm in a bleak hotel room in Kanas City, Missouri right now and I couldn't get the live stream to work! So my boyfriend in Seattle was facetiming me and we were trying to get it to work and then Jane Krakowski popped up for a second and then she was gone. [Laughs] So I eventually found out, but it was so clumsily. Great Comet is the thing that I'm proudest of in my life. It has been truly a collaboration. Impossibly joyful from the very beginning... long before Broadway was even a dream in our minds. Everything about it has been a dream. Every person on the stage is a radical weirdo. My favorite thing its that everyone is totally themselves. It's all about individuality and generosity. I'm so grateful. Now I'm going to celebrate by going to rehearsal for a beautiful new play called What Would Crazy Horse Do? I'm in my first week of previews and it will be an odd surreal day!

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - It was so bizarre because I told myself last night that I wouldn't watch the nominations in the morning. Hopefully I would hear one way or another. I woke up at 7 and forced myself to go back to sleep. And, then I woke up again at 8:26 and I took it as a sign and I turned it on. I watched on CBS and they did the first categories... then it stopped! Then the news came back. I eventually found out once I turned in the phone and ipad. To be remembered at all is bittersweet. It's something to be said about the staying power of August Wilson that it stayed in people's mind and people's hearts. It was a great revival. There are so many wonderful shows though! I'm so happy that it stayed with people.

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2 - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - Thank you to the Broadway League and The American Theater Wing for honoring our cast and fearless leaders, Sam Gold and Lucas Hnath! I visited my mother on my day off, woke up in my childhood room to this news, and the most surreal and amazing part of this morning was walking downstairs to find my mother and say "Mom, guess what?!" - One of the proudest daughter moments of my life as of yet. Thank you!

David Korins, War Paint - Best Scenic Design of a Musical - I ran straight home after I dropped the kids off at school and I watched on television. I've never really tuned in in the past, but this year I knew I had to watch because I have so many people who I love who are doing wonderful work. This has been such an amazing year and this is just the icing on the cake. Christopher Jackson is such a dear friend of mine and the fact that he is the person who read my name was so great. Now I am on my way to the office to celebrate with my team. There are a lot of people who help me, and yesterday I told them: "No matter what happens, I want you to know that the work is excellent." I'm so happy that I get to celebrate the hard work with them today.

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Direction of a Musical - What an absolute delight to receive this recognition in a season so crammed with terrific work. I applaud the huge achievements of the other nominated new musicals - all of which I loved - and feel honored to share the season with them. Groundhog Day's inclusion in today's nominations is a testament to a phenomenal cast and crew who Tim, Danny and I completely adore.

Groundhog Day The Musical, Danny Rubin - Best Book of a Musical - I actually got a text from my son this morning who is on the east coast and he was up for it. My wife and I were trying to watch online on the west coast and the image froze, so we couldn't see anything. But he was the one who got to tell me. Seven [nominations] is a very good number. You never really know what's gonna happen. I live in Santa Fe, New Mexico and I'll be heading back to New York today! That feels special in itself. I can't wait to give everyone a big hug, because in my opinion, that's what theatre is all about!

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - I am very excited. This is just mind-blowing. I got a text this morning from a friend saying congratulations and then my daughter called right after that. She lives in Brooklyn and was watching. That's how I found out! I've been texting with people all morning since then. It's such a great honor. The cast is superb- every one of them on stage with me... Jessica, Mark and Tony. They've helped me all the way, because this is my first time on Broadway after all! Working with all of the and with Terry Kinney at the Roundabout has been such an intense and wonderful time. It's such a beautiful New York day, so I'm probably going to just hang out and keep this wonderful energy going. I also think I might take Solomon's glasses to be tightened. They've been tipping on my nose a little bit, and it seems like the perfect day to get that fixed.

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'll be honest, I'm at a Holiday Inn Express in Ohio, I had a concert last night here and the WiFi was not working here this morning and the Tony site was down so I wasn't able to watch and I thought, 'well I guess this it's not happening for me today' but then I got like 87 text messages from friends so I knew it was good news. I'm still enjoying this wonderful honey pot that we're siting in and still taking it in that I'm even in 'Hello Dolly'. It all happens at once when you open in the spring, the sweet cake of opening and celebrating and being well received is a feast on it's own, and then to have this on top of it. I just can't wait to get back to work Wednesday morning and hug all my friends and share this - its the best thing about what we do, we get to do this over and over again and be together.

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Lighting Design of a Musical - I was trying to live stream the nominations this morning but it was being a little jerky so when it came to my category I only saw the first three names and missed the fourth, which was my name. But then I got a flood of text messages from friends! My two year old wasn't happy because we interrupted Sesame Street! It's so humbling because I've studied and worked with the other nominees in my category so to be recognized long with them is truly a dream. And for all of us in the cast and creative team to be recognized in this way is also a dream come. I have not processed any of it/ I think theres a bottle of champagne that's been sitting in my refrigerator so I guess I should open it. If not now, when, right?

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - I'm both dazed and dazzled! I was asleep, because doing the show means late to bed and late to rise. Honestly, I didn't even know it was today. My wife nudged me awake about my phone buzzing and buzzing. She was worried it might be something about our kids! I looked and thought "oh shit! I have so many calls. What is happening?" Then I saw the messages and once I realized I said "oh thank God every one is okay!" Such a wonderful surprise! This is so fun because I wasn't expecting this today; I wasn't expecting it at all! I have such a great time on this show. It's wonderful and I love working on it and being apart of this. This is all such a good experience and I love guys in this category! I am going to do my favorite way to celebrate, by getting to do it all again!

Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Choreography - Peter and I are elated, and honored, to be nominated in such a strong season. Working on the show in New York has been a joy. We are truly humbled.

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, - Best Book of a Musical & Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - Apparently like many others, I had been trying to watch the livestream this morning but it wasn't working. So I ended up finding out just by watching random people on Twitter [Laughs]. My wife and I were just sitting on the couch with our granola and blueberries and watching it all happen. I really love the symmetry of the 12 nominations, since the show is called The Great Comet of 1812! This is really a total shock. I assumed that we would get some nominations, but to be the most-nominated show of the season is just unreal. I am so happy for everyone. I actually go into the show on Thursday, so I'll be in rehearsal in an hour! I'm getting my hair cut later, so that feels like a special Tonys treat. Then I'll be watching the show tonight. I've been watching it every night, and specifically I've been watching Josh. I get to watch his every move and see all of his beautiful work, so I'm particularly overjoyed for him today.

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away - Best Direction of a Musical - I am currently in La Jolla, California in tech rehearsal for Escape to Margaritaville, so I followed and found out via on Twitter. It is extraordinary and an amazing third nomination. I am so proud whole team. Especially since our amazing choreographer Kelly Devine to have been nominated as well, we really worked together on all of this. I also know we had several of our "real characters" watched the stream up in Gander, which is so amazing! And I am so happy for Indecent, which is another La Jolla Playhouse show! I will be wildly celebrating by being in a tech rehearsal all day, and then on a Red Eye all night!

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away - Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre -

Irene Sankoff: We were in the living room with our daughter and our agent and we were overwhelmed.

David Hein: Yes, we had a little nominations party with our daughter, who had not a clue what was happening. [Luaghs] It really does it surpass our wildest hopes and dreams. We are so thrilled for the whole team. We've been working on this for so longThere have been so many wonderful stops already... we had five workshops, the concerts that were actually in Gander. It's been amazing seeing every step of the journey. Every city we've found that the audiences are more alike than they are different. And in New York, people are almost aggressively happy with he show.

We were in New York on 9/11 and we used to watch shows at the Schoenfeld all the time. We watch the Tonys every year. To be a part of all of this... just to be a part of a season that is so extraordinary and so different... we're so honored to be a part of it. We already had cookies for breakfast. We're at the theatre now and we can't wait to celebrate with the rest of the team. I imagine there will be some drinks had!

Donald Holder, Oslo - Best Lighting Design of a Play - I'm at Berkley Rep right now working on a new musical and I decided to go on a run this morning instead of watching. When I got back from the run there were many text messages of congratulations. It was a great way to return back! It's such a stunning production and an amazing play. I got to work with collaborators that I love very much, so it feels like icing on the cake. I'm just so happy to be a part of the production. I worked really hard and gave it my all and it's so great to be recognized. I think maybe I'll take my friends out for a drink later to celebrate!

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly! - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - I was taking my friend to school around 8:45 and I had phone in pocket. And all it once it wouldn't stop buzzing. I turned to my husband, Graham Rowat, who is in SUNSET BOULEVARD, and he showed me all of the five ladies that were nominated. Today is my birthday, so this was a great birthday present! It is already such a great day! The weather is beautiful, my family is happy and healthy, what more could I ask for? I am so happy and proud of this cast. And as for my fellow nominees they are all fantastic performers, but I know them all as fantastic women, too. This nomination is such an encouragement and endorsement of what I do every night. I am living the child hood dream of performing in musical theatre every night. And, through the 20 years there are always highs and lows. This is an amazing high. Plus the theatre community is so fabulous and filled with generous and loving people. That's the best part. I will have a duo-celebration tonight out to dinner for my birthday and the nomination!

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent - Best Direction of a Play - Paula [Vogel] and I had been texting a half hour before this morning's announcement and reminiscing about our favorite parts of this long journey that we've been on with this show. And then she watched and I did not. I figured if no text came in I would know what that meant, but then I heard from Paula and that was just wonderful. It means a tremendous amount to me. I've been working on this show for 20 years and it is a story I care so deeply about and when you think about the production in 1923, when they were put in jail for saying obscenities, unknowingly they have shared their story with us. Being nominated is just an acknowledgement of passion and hard work, so it comes from the bottom of my heart when I say, its an honor. I never would have dreamt it all those years ago. And to be in the company of the other nominees with all these extraordinary shows this year, it's overwhelming. I just wrote the cast and said 'let's raise a glass after the show tonight and celebrate together!"

Johanna Day, Sweat - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - It's so crazy I'm a bit of luddite, I don't have a computer, I don't get NY1, so my friend came over last night and said 'you need someone to be with you tomorrow.' So this morning we were trying to go online but we couldn't get anything so I didn't know if I was nominated. Luckily my friend knows how to work a television, so we watched the broadcast, but then they only announced a few of the awards and then it went away. Finally my sister texted me and told me I got nominated and I'm thrilled beyond belief. And I'm so happy for my co-star Michelle Wilson and that the play got recognized. It's the most important play that I've ever been involved in and it deserves the attention. We have a beautiful cast and none of it could have happened without each other, we love each other and we call ourselves 'Team Sweat' and they're the most beautiful, hardworking and talented people ever.

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters - Best Revival of a Play for Present Laughter; Jujamcyn Theaters is a nominee for Best Revival of a Musical for Falsettos and a nominee for Best Musical for Groundhog Day - All of us at Jujamcyn are so grateful that Present Laughter, Falsettos and Groundhog Day have been so warmly embraced by the Tony nominators today. We are celebrating every person who has a hand in making these extraordinary shows and every person in our theatres who creates the remarkable experience for audiences every night. And of course, we're celebrating a thrilling Broadway season!

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Scenic Design of a Musical - I am thrilled. I only wish I was in New York now at The August Wilson theatre, with my Groundhog Day friends. Everyone there deserves a piece of this nomination. On stage and backstage, champions all.

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Direction of a Musical - The Tony Awards website froze but luckily my daughter, who is incredible at getting any kind of information at any time, was able to let me know what was happening. Of course, I'm really happy for my colleagues at Dear Evan Hansen and at War Paint for their spectacular work being recognized.

J.T. Rogers, Oslo - Best Play - I'm just stunned and honored. I was in the Metro North and at one point I lost service and when I finally got service again my phone just exploded with messages and emails and I was overjoyed. Obviously to be one of four American playwrights who are making their Broadway debut, playwrights who I so admire. And I'm just so happy for seven of us to be recognized. So first I have to go to the doctor because I have a sinus infection, then I'll make sure my son does his homework, because real life always has to intrude, but then I am going to make my way to the theater to see my peeps, wrap my arms around them, and we'll have a group 'yay'!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - I've been in love with musical theater since I was 6 years old and grew up anxiously awaiting Tony night on my TV screen each year. To now be included in this beautiful tradition is thrilling and humbling. I've always dreamt of being a part of this community, and to do so through the creation of new work alongside my incredible Dear Evan Hansen family is a full dream come true.

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Scenic Design of a Musical - I'm out of town right now and I watched the nominations announcement live and it was so exciting. I mostly feel so excited and grateful to all my collaborators and all the performers on the show. The design is really all about how people share space together and I"m so grateful to all the people along the way who have inspired me. I think it's important that something that you don't usually see on Broadway is being recognized, it's so wonderful. And, I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me by the producers and the Shuberts, who have allowed me to dream big. I'm opening an opera here tonight so that's sort of fitting, so I'll be celebrating that as well as 'The Great Comet'!

Lynn Nottage, Sweat - Best Play - I got the news this morning from my agent, who sent me a congratulatory tweet that was slightly misspelt [Laughs]. I could definitely feel his excitement. I'm particularly happy that both Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson were acknowledged this morning. Both of them pour their heart and soul into this piece. Actually, when they were announced I started to cry. Truly, my only disappointment is that our wonderful director, who has done such astonishing work, wasn't acknowledged. I think that the play is so grounded in a natural vocabulary that the nominators perhaps don't see the real craft. I think that usually shows that are more presentational and showy get the nods. I'm here with Kate [Whoriskey] now and the team of designers and we're celebrating today by working on the 'This is Reading' exhibit. It's a great way to put are efforts back into the art.

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical - Best Choreography - I was in my apartment watching the nominations on NY 1 and I'm just so proud to be representing this show. It was such a wonderful experience, I loved the company and I loved the creative team and I'm just so proud of it. I was able to have a couple of mimosas this morning, but I'm currently in rehearsals for Mary Poppins at Paper Mill Playhouse so that was all the celebrating I was able to do for now, but I'm sure they'll be more celebrating tonight.

Linda Cho, Anastasia - Best Costume Design of a Musical - It was very frustrating this morning, I tried to stream the nominations online and it kept freezing. I had kept my kids home from school thinking they would like to maybe hear my name and then we were weren't able to stream it, and my son was really upset because he had missed recess! But then we started getting texts and it is truly a great honor to be nominated in this crowded season of so many exciting shows with so much great talents. I've admired Paloma Young and Catherine Zuber for so long and to have my work along with theirs is so gratifying and I'm so grateful.. And it's wonderful that three of my professors from Yale School of Drama, Jane Greenwood, Michael Yergin and Jennifer Tipton, were nominated, so to be a student of theirs and now to be nominated alongside them is quite profound.

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play - Ahhh! I am incredibly honored to celebrate the Tony Nomination of Six Degrees of Separation for Best Revival of a Play. I am so grateful to John Guare for giving us this beautiful gem that has stood the test of time. To Trip Cullman for brilliantly leading this powerful production. I'm in awe of this beautiful troupe of talented individuals that comprise this gifted cast -Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey-they are family and my foundation. How fortunate are we to call ourselves "story tellers." I congratulate the entire team behind Six Degrees of Separation and all of the deserving nominees this year. I am a lucky guy!

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - I am extremely humbled to be part of a community that has supported and guided me over many years. I stand on the shoulders of an incredible team of artists both onstage and off, who inspire me beyond my limits on a nightly basis. To be recognized alongside those whose wonderful work I have admired from afar, is a blessing I will forever carry in my heart.

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - I am over the moon with gratitude and excitement. I feel as if God has been watching my day dreams and here they are unfolding before my eyes. Dave wrote a role that is life changing and it has demanded everything I have to offer, so it is an honor of a lifetime to be recognized for this work. And not to mention recognized alongside the legends whose work I've studied for years.

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia- Best Performace by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical- My daughter lives with me, and we made a pact last night that I would stay in bed, she would find out the news, and then come in and tell me. Well, I ended up waking up too early and I just couldn't stay in bad, so I went and had my breakfast in the dining room while I read the paper, and she went into the living room and watched online. Then the phone started ringing! But I couldn't pick up the phone because I promised her that she would be the one to let me know! Anyway it was quite an exciting morning. She started screaming and crying, then I started screaming and crying. And I'm representing my company of actors, so I feel very much like royalty. Heavy weighs the crown! I have a dear friend coming by tonight to have some champagne with me. I feel like I will get to have champagne with a lot of people in my dressing room tonight. They will come by and we will have some laughs!

