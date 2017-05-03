Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations

GROUNDHOG DAY
May. 3, 2017  

It's a happy day in Punxsutawney! Yesterday, the cast of Groundhog Day celebrated their Tony Award nominations outside of the August Wilson Theatre with cake, and cake, and cake. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the celebration below!

Groundhog Day has been nominated for seven Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - Andy Karl, Best Direction of a Musical - Matthew Warchus, Best Book of a Musical - Danny Rubin, Best Original Score Written for the Theater - Tim Minchin, Best Choreography - Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, and Best Scenic Design of a Musical - Rob Howell.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl...boy meets girl...boy meets girl story.

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

