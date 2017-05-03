Photo: First Look - Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Reboot

Image courtesy of EW/Frank Ockenfels 3/FOX

EW has shared an exclusive first look at character portraits from the upcoming reboot of the Agatha Christie classic, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The film stars Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (HAMILTON) as Doctor Arbuthnot and Tony nominee Josh Gad (BOOK OF MORMON) as Hector MacQueen. Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, and Johnny Depp also star.

In the film, a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into the thrilling mystery of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Branagh directs the murder mystery which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10.

The film is the second motion picture adaptation of Christie's novel, following Sidney Lumet's 1974 version. Click here to see all the character portraits.



Source: EW

