HELLO, DOLLY! Posts Highest Gross In The History Of Entire Shubert Organization

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has already made a habit out of breaking the house record at the Shubert Theatre, and now it has had the best week in the history of the entire Shubert Organization. As previously announced, Hello, Dolly!, on the heels of its ecstatic reviews, grossed $2,105,473 over just seven performances, last week. This number tops the previous highest weekly gross in the organization's history, set by Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway with $2,056,956 over nine performances. The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on the Broadway. Shubert currently owns and operates seventeen Broadway theatres and six off-Broadway venues.

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly! instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. It previously broke the Shubert Theatre house record over the weeks ending April 2 and April 16 with $1,965,673 and $2,032,256, respectively.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Tony Award Nominations:

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance - Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Bette Midler)

Best Performance - Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (David Hyde Pierce)

Best Performance - Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Kate Baldwin)

Best Performance - Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Gavin Creel)

Best Direction of a Musical (Jerry Zaks)

Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz)

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Drama Desk Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Kate Baldwin)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel)

Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jerry Zaks)

Outstanding Choreography (Warren Carlyle)

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical (Scott Lehrer)

Outstanding Wig and Hair (Campbell Young Associates)

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Broadway or Off-Broadway

Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler)

Outstanding Actor in a Musical (David Hyde Pierce)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Kate Baldwin)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel)

Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jerry Zaks)

Outstanding Choreographer (Warren Carlyle)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical (Natasha Katz)

Outstanding Orchestrations (Larry Hochman)

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Drama League Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Distinguished Performance Award (David Hyde Pierce)

(In addition, Ms. Midler will receive the Drama League Award for Distinguished Achievement for Musical Theater.)

www.hellodollyonbroadway.com

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

